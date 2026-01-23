Three-quarters of Irish adults want AI literacy taught in schools

Three-quarters of Irish adults believe coding and AI literacy should be taught in schools, with strong support even among groups most worried about changing job descriptions as a result of AI progression, according to a new survey

The AI & Future skills national survey commissioned by Stem South West shows support for AI education cuts across demographics. Younger adults show a pragmatic outlook, with 79% of 18-24-year-olds concerned about job security with advances in AI, yet a majority still support the teaching of coding and AI skills in schools, particularly at junior secondary level (12-15 years).