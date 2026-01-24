From doorstep loans to buy now, pay later: how Ireland’s moneylending sector has changed

Traditional moneylenders are fading, but high-cost credit lives on through premium finance and online retail lending
From doorstep loans to buy now, pay later: how Ireland’s moneylending sector has changed

Once a familiar presence in a crisis-ridden post-Celtic Tiger era, many of Ireland’s moneylenders have quietly disappeared in the last decade, resulting in an increasingly concentrated sector with fewer main players.

Sat, 24 Jan, 2026 - 06:00
Emer Walsh

Once a familiar presence in a crisis-ridden post-Celtic Tiger era, many of Ireland’s moneylenders have quietly disappeared in the last decade, resulting in an increasingly concentrated sector with fewer main players.

The industry, long associated with cash loans at eye-watering interest rates, has been shrinking year by year as tighter regulation, changing consumer habits, and the rise of alternative credit options, such as the equally controversial practice of buy now, pay later (BNPL), reshape Ireland’s lending landscape.

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Three-quarters of Irish adults want AI literacy taught in schools Three-quarters of Irish adults want AI literacy taught in schools
Wholesale electricity prices down over 20% in December while food prices rise Wholesale electricity prices down over 20% in December while food prices rise
Local Enterprise Office client companies created 7,261 new jobs in 2025 Local Enterprise Office client companies created 7,261 new jobs in 2025
<p>KPMG corporate finance partner David O'Kelly said dealmakers are 'alert to shifting dynamics but ready to act' following a year of global market shocks and geopolitical uncertainty.</p>

Irish M&A set to grow as dealmakers 'alert to shifting dynamics but ready to act' 

READ NOW

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Latest

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News

Newsletter

Keep up with stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap and important breaking news alerts.

Revoiced

Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited