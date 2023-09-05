Mid-West consumers report 'bleak' outlook with two-thirds planning cut back on spending

More than two-thirds of people in the Mid-West are planning to cut back on discretionary spending reflecting a notably bleaker outlook compared with last year, figures from Limerick Chamber reveal.

Publishing its Consumer Sentiment Survey for summer 2023, the Chamber found that 83% of respondents living across Limerick, Clare and Tipperary do not anticipate an improvement in their financial position, with the vast majority also seeing wages depreciate despite salary increases.

The Chamber has warned that such a gloomy outlook will likely impact local retailers and other non-essential businesses, with 67% of people also holding off on making large purchases for the next few months.

Winter gloom

In addition, 87% of people foresee additional price hikes as winter and subsequent energy costs loom, with just over a third citing the cost of living as the biggest issue facing the economy.

Following behind living costs, affordable housing and climate change were also heavily cited, marking the first time climate change has appeared in the top three.

Just 17% of those surveyed expected an improvement in their personal finances, with the majority of people concerned by the increased cost of living and perceived global instability, with uncertainty still hanging over from 2022.

Compared to its Spring 2022 survey, 42% of respondents expected their situation to improve with 58% expecting no improvement, with Limerick Chamber adding that this signals "a drastic change" in the household thought process over one year.

The Chamber has also warned that intentions to be more pragmatic with household finances are likely to negatively impact spending on discretionary items and is something that businesses should be mindful of when planning for the next six months.

Inflation outpacing wages

Out of those surveyed, 52% reported a salary increase, with the remaining 48% seeing no change in their annual wages.

Despite more than half of respondents experiencing an increase in wages, 60% of those who did see wages rise still had their pay outpaced by rising inflation, leaving the vast majority of people with falling real wages disposable income.

With 87% anticipating more price hikes, the majority of respondents said rising costs would leave less room for discretionary spending and saving.

The Chamber also noted a distinction among respondents between the Irish economy and the Irish Government, with 34% unconfident in the Irish Economy, while 79% were either unconfident or not confident at all in the Irish Government.

Comparatively, 44% outlined they were confident in the Irish Economy but less so in the Government, with 33% outlining they had confidence in the Government.