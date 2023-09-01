Options open at upcoming ECB rate meeting but no cuts in sight, says Villeroy

The European Central Bank has a range of options at its next interest rate meeting, although interest rates are near their high point with recent signs that underlying inflation has peaked, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday.

The bank has hiked rates to a more than two-decade high and debate among rate-setters is beginning to heat up over whether to pause, especially in the face of growing signs of economic weakness.

"Our options are open at this (Governing) Council as at the following meetings," Villeroy, who is also governor of the French central bank, told journalists.

"We are close, very close to the peak in our interest rates, we are however still far from the point where we could consider cutting them."

He added that what mattered more was how long interest rates are kept high rather than the actual level they peak at.

As part of its most aggressive interest rate campaign in history, the ECB has lifted rates nine consecutive times from minus 0.5% to 3.75% in just over a year to fight a surge in inflation, which has since begun to recede.

Villeroy said that underlying inflation, which strips out volatile items like energy, had peaked since April and appeared to have begun a decline, which he said was an encouraging sign although there was still further to go.

Earlier this week, the Central Statistics Office reported an unexpected rise in Irish headline inflation, with annual prices rising by 4.9% on the back of growing energy and transport costs.

The unexpected increase coincides with rising prices in both Germany and Spain, increasing the likelihood of another interest hike by the European Central Bank.

Reuters