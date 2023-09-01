Options open at upcoming ECB rate meeting but no cuts in sight, says Villeroy

"We are very close to the peak in our interest rates, we are however still far from the point where we could consider cutting them."
Options open at upcoming ECB rate meeting but no cuts in sight, says Villeroy

Governor of the Bank of France and ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau (Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC PIERMONT/AFP via Getty Images)

Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 09:04
Leigh Thomas

The European Central Bank has a range of options at its next interest rate meeting, although interest rates are near their high point with recent signs that underlying inflation has peaked, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday.

The bank has hiked rates to a more than two-decade high and debate among rate-setters is beginning to heat up over whether to pause, especially in the face of growing signs of economic weakness.

"Our options are open at this (Governing) Council as at the following meetings," Villeroy, who is also governor of the French central bank, told journalists.

"We are close, very close to the peak in our interest rates, we are however still far from the point where we could consider cutting them."

He added that what mattered more was how long interest rates are kept high rather than the actual level they peak at.

As part of its most aggressive interest rate campaign in history, the ECB has lifted rates nine consecutive times from minus 0.5% to 3.75% in just over a year to fight a surge in inflation, which has since begun to recede.

Villeroy said that underlying inflation, which strips out volatile items like energy, had peaked since April and appeared to have begun a decline, which he said was an encouraging sign although there was still further to go.

Earlier this week, the Central Statistics Office reported an unexpected rise in Irish headline inflation, with annual prices rising by 4.9% on the back of growing energy and transport costs.

The unexpected increase coincides with rising prices in both Germany and Spain, increasing the likelihood of another interest hike by the European Central Bank.

Reuters

More in this section

Sharp drop in container traffic to Irish ports as product and transport costs rise Sharp drop in container traffic to Irish ports as product and transport costs rise
McGrath calls on banking sector to give more support to struggling mortgage-holders McGrath calls on banking sector to give more support to struggling mortgage-holders
Warehouse man worker with forklift. Irish manufacturing ends its six-month slump
<p>Between 2011 and 2021, domestic electricity customers were overcharged over €100m due to an error. Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

Electricity bills to be reduced by just €6 after decade-long overcharging error

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd