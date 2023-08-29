Waterford entrepreneur and Lovin Dubai founder to address Arab-Irish Business conference 

The conference will feature speakers from both Ireland and the Arab states and will be one of the largest gatherings of Arab Irish business interests in recent years
Richard Fitzgerald left his job as a senior advertising executive to head to the Middle East in 2012. Three years later he founded Augustus Media, which publishes Lovin Dubai, Lovin Saudi and Smashi digital

Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 16:19

New media entrepreneur, Richard Fitzgerald from Waterford has been announced for the upcoming Arab Irish Business Forum where he will address delegates on his experience of doing business in the Arab world.

The conference, which will feature speakers from both Ireland and the Arab states will provide analysis, insight and advice on looking beyond the UK and the EU for extensive business opportunities. 

Taking place on the 13th of September at the Mansion House in Dublin, the Arab Irish Business Forum is set to be one of the largest gatherings of Arab Irish business interests in recent years.

In 2012, Richard Fitzgerald left his job as a senior advertising executive to head to the Middle East. Three years later he founded Augustus Media, which publishes Lovin Dubai, Lovin Saudi and Smashi digital and online media brands.

Richard Fitzgerald

“I received a very warm welcome on arrival to the UAE,” said Richard. “When doing business there, it’s important to understand the differences [between the UAE and Ireland], particularly in how business is conducted. You have to be patient as a deal can take time to get over the line but when it does, you have to be able to respond fast."

“The Irish do very well in the Arab world and the opportunities are vast. I think we’ve only just scratched the surface and there’s never been a better time to explore what the region has to offer." 

According to most recent figures from the CSO, Irish exports to the Middle East and Gulf hit €1.46bn for the first half of 2023 with notable increases in exports to Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

In addition to merchandise, the Arab Irish Chamber of Commerce in Dublin estimates that trade in services, worth an estimated €4bn in 2022, will meet the overall value of goods exported to the Arab states this year.

Speakers at the Arab Irish Business Forum include former Tourism chief, Niall Gibbons; country manager for Emirates, Anita Thomas, COO of the Bahrain Stock Exchange, Abdulla Adbin, Expo2020 technology head, Mohammed Al Hashmi, economist, Jim Power, Ian Cahill of Flahavan’s and Ahmad Younis, CEO of the Arab Irish Chamber of Commerce.

