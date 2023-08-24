Rate hikes hitting more than just mortgage holders as consumer sentiment falls

Following a year of aggressive monetary policy, Irish households feel the European Central Bank's (ECB) interest rate campaign is exacerbating living costs rather than helping them, with consumer sentiment falling for the first time in five months.

With gloomy weather reflecting a lull in expectations, The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Survey for August shows households feel less confident about their own finances as well as the broader economy.

As uncertainty looms over the ECB's next meeting, consumers feel the bank's current monetary policy is not working to alter inflation, with just under three-quarters believing higher interest hikes will damage the Irish economy.

Among households, rate hikes are inflicting more than just mortgage pain, with Economist Austin Hughes, who writes the report, adding that many other groups are feeling of the pinch of rising rates.

Credit card bills

"Research undertaken by the Irish League for Credit Unions suggested that 35% of borrowers did not clear their credit card bill each month and roughly half of these only made the minimum payment," said Mr Hughes.

In addition to credit card holders, prospective homeowners will also see their borrowing capacity reduced, with renters also fearing knock-on impacts on their monthly rental payments.

With just 6% reporting a positive impact on their household finances, Mr Hughes says the high number of Irish consumers seeing things worsen may not be as surprising as it appears, particularly in circumstances where cost of living pressures are already hitting household finances quite hard.

"For some consumers, the cost of borrowing may have become a critical issue in making ends meet," Mr Hughes continued.

Worry for wider economy

Despite such a sobering outlook, consumers were even more negative in their assessment of the broader economy than their own households.

According to Mr Hughes, these responses tally with recent Central Bank of Ireland findings suggesting that continuous rate hikes could reduce employment by 3%, equivalent to almost 80,000 job losses.

"This suggests the vast majority of Irish consumers think the direct impact of higher borrowing costs will outweigh the more indirect restraining impact tighter ECB policy will have on demand and, consequently, on the pace of increase in consumer prices," Mr Hughes continued.

Following a softer trend in Irish house price inflation throughout the past year, almost 70% of consumers believe higher rates will have a negative effect on property, with reduced borrowing capacity and a weakening outlook expected to weigh on housing demand.

Surprise spending

Despite a negative backdrop, consumer spending plans were the only element of the survey to increase month-on-month, with the modest rise enough to lift the buying climate to its highest level in 17 months.

Noting that it is still relatively low, Mr Hughes said the improvement appears to stem from "an easing in concerns rather than a surge in ‘feelgood’."

"A combination of ‘macro’ factors could offer a second possible explanation for increased spending plans," Mr Hughes continued, citing attractive summer sales amid poor weather, as well as special offers on cars and electronic goods arising from an easing of supply bottlenecks.

"Many Irish households appear to have postponed purchases of consumer durables in recent years meaning that as the extreme fears of pandemic and war in Ukraine have abated, there is some catch-up in the normal replacement cycle," Mr Hughes concluded.