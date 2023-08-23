Brics common currency to lessen dominance of dollar in global trade faces hurdles

Tthe Brics nations consist of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa
Brics common currency to lessen dominance of dollar in global trade faces hurdles

Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva doesn't believe nations should be forced to trade in the dollar

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 17:19
Rachel Savage

Brazil's president called this week for the Brics nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — to create a common currency for trade and investment between each other, as a means of reducing their vulnerability to the dollar. 

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made the proposal at a Brics summit in Johannesburg. Officials and economists have pointed out the difficulties involved, given the economic, political and geographic disparities. 

Brazil's president doesn't believe nations that don't use the dollar should be forced to trade in the currency, and he has also advocated for a common currency in the Mercosur bloc of South American countries.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said the gathering, which he attended via video link, would discuss switching trade between member countries away from the dollar to national currencies. China has not commented on the idea. 

Building a Brics currency would be a "political project", South African central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said in July. Trade imbalances are also a problem, Herbert Poenisch, a senior fellow at Zhejiang University, has said. 

"The objective, irreversible process of de-dollarisation of our economic ties is gaining momentum," Mr Putin told the summit. 

However, the dollar still dominates global trade. It is on one side of almost 90% of global foreign exchange transactions. De-dollarising would need countless exporters and importers, as well as borrowers, lenders and currency traders across the world, to independently decide to use other currencies. 

Read More

Mark Leonard: Governing a post-Western world

Reuters

More in this section

Londoners Are On the Move, But Not to the Office Just Yet One-third of desks globally sit empty all week long
Inside The Euronext NV Exchange as Paris Threatens London's European Stock Market Crown Global shares heading for a fall in the coming months, analysts say
Barbie European premiere and photocall - London Barbie breaks record to become Ireland's highest-ever grossing film
<p>“Not for EU” labels have been spotted on own-brand meat products sold at Asda.</p>

First 'not for EU' labels appear on supermarket food in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd