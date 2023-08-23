Brics common currency to lessen dominance of dollar in global trade faces hurdles

Brazil's president called this week for the Brics nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — to create a common currency for trade and investment between each other, as a means of reducing their vulnerability to the dollar.
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made the proposal at a Brics summit in Johannesburg. Officials and economists have pointed out the difficulties involved, given the economic, political and geographic disparities.
Brazil's president doesn't believe nations that don't use the dollar should be forced to trade in the currency, and he has also advocated for a common currency in the Mercosur bloc of South American countries.
Russian president Vladimir Putin said the gathering, which he attended via video link, would discuss switching trade between member countries away from the dollar to national currencies. China has not commented on the idea.
Building a Brics currency would be a "political project", South African central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said in July. Trade imbalances are also a problem, Herbert Poenisch, a senior fellow at Zhejiang University, has said.
"The objective, irreversible process of de-dollarisation of our economic ties is gaining momentum," Mr Putin told the summit.
However, the dollar still dominates global trade. It is on one side of almost 90% of global foreign exchange transactions. De-dollarising would need countless exporters and importers, as well as borrowers, lenders and currency traders across the world, to independently decide to use other currencies.