Conference to discuss the future of energy investment in Ireland

Industry leaders, legal experts, and policymakers related to energy in Ireland will gather in Cork next month for the annual Future of Energy Investment in Ireland.

Hosted by business law firm Mason Hayes & Curran, the annual event will take place in Cork for the first time, run in association with the Irish Examiner.

Keynote speakers include Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Simon Mundy of the Financial Times and author of Race for Tomorrow: Survival, Innovation and Profit on the Front Lines of the Climate Crisis.

“With its strategic geographical location and a well-established cluster of energy infrastructure, businesses, and research facilities, Cork is an important hub for energy investment in Ireland," said Mason Hayes & Curran partner and head of its energy team, Eoin Cassidy.

"The region is home to a wide range of renewable energy initiatives, from wind farms to solar energy projects and bioenergy plants, and has a thriving culture of innovation, research and development.

"We look forward to welcoming stakeholders from across the energy sector and exploring how we can work together to achieve Ireland’s energy transition goals."

The conference will bring together industry leaders, legal experts, and policymakers to discuss and address the current challenges and opportunities in the sector.

Broadcaster Jonathan Healy will be the event MC and Irish Examiner business reporter Cáit Caden will chair a panel on foreign direct investment in Ireland’s energy sector.

Port of Cork chairman Michael Walsh will discuss how Ireland’s energy infrastructure deficit can be addressed, along with Bord Gáis Energy senior policy manager Gillian Kinsella; ESB head of offshore wind, hydrogen, and long-term storage Paul Lennon, and EirGrid planning and environmental lead Des Cox.

Delegates will also hear from legal experts on the status of Ireland’s energy transition.

The event will take place at The Clayton Hotel, Cork City, on September 14, from 10.30am to 3pm. Further details at www.mhc.ie/Energy23