Barbie breaks record to become Ireland's highest-ever grossing film

Exactly one month and one day after its release, Gerwig's Barbie has accumulated over €8.85m, taking the top spot from James Cameron's Avatar
Barbie breaks record to become Ireland's highest-ever grossing film

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie arrive for the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. 

Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 17:14
Emer Walsh

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has broken yet another record with the live-action reboot now the highest-grossing film in Irish box office history.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film has broken James Cameron's 14-year reign as the most successful movie in Ireland, with Barbie surpassing the 2009 film, Avatar, exactly one month and one day after its release.

According to the Irish Film and Television News website, Barbie has accumulated more than €8.85m in Ireland following four consecutive weeks at the top of the Irish Box Office, surpassing Avatar by more than €151,000 and bringing it to second place, ahead of Titanic, also directed by James Cameron.

Continuing to sell out cinemas across Ireland, Barbie's box office success has also been reflected in recent spending reports, with Bank of Ireland earlier this month revealing a 136% month-on-month spike in cinema spending throughout July.

Reporting a mere 5% jump in the same period last year, the major increase reflects the sudden surge in demand, which coincides with the release of this year's biggest motion pictures.

The success of Gerwig's live-action remake has been helped in part by the Barbenheimer phenomenon, a double bill celebrating the shared opening day of both Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. 

Greta Gerwig, Director of Barbie
Greta Gerwig, Director of Barbie

According to the IFTN, 799,000 admissions were recorded in Irish cinemas in the two films' first week.

Also benefitting from widespread hype and film enthusiasts, Oppenheimer has now accumulated €5.5m at the Irish box office, holding second place in the top ten a month after its release.

Following Barbie's unmatched success, Eoin Wrexon, chief executive of cinema advertising company Pearl and Dean Ireland, said, "To see Barbie on track to rank as one of the biggest films of all time at the Irish box office shows how cinema has returned stronger than ever."

More in this section

Energy costs Tumble in wholesale electricity prices sharpens focus on elevated consumer bills
FILE PHOTO The Central Bank has fined Bank of Ireland over €1 million for its role in the tracker mortgage controversy END Explainer: Why is the Central Bank's error an issue for borrowers? 
Central Bank of Ireland Central Bank apologises for error which could impact borrowers' credit ratings 
<p>Aleppo in Syria was hit by a devastating earthquake</p>

Natural disaster insurance claims set to top €92bn

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd