Argentina populist Milei tilts presidential campaign to curing 113% inflation with dollars

Javier Milei wants to turn Argentina into the world’s biggest dollarisation experiment.

A political outsider who swept Sunday’s primary vote and is now seen as the favourite to win the October presidential elections, Mr Milei has pitched the idea of ditching the battered peso to crush inflation that’s running at 113% and stifling the $600bn (€550bn) economy.

The bold plan fits with Mr Milei’s persona — a drain-the-swamp, chainsaw-yielding rock star who voters seem to like mostly because he’s not from the establishment. As Argentines cope with the triple-digit inflation, they’ve also seen the value of their currency plummet as the central bank burns through reserves trying to prevent an even worse decline.

But the architect behind the dollarisation idea cuts a far different figure: Emilio Ocampo, who worked in Wall Street for more than 20 years before moving to rural Argentina in 2005. Mr Ocampo, who worked as an investment banker at Salomon Brothers, penned a book on dollarisation that sold out in Buenos Aires bookstores last year, and has since become an adviser to Mr Milei on the topic.

Trade terms

While turning to the dollar is an extreme solution, Argentina is an extreme case, Mr Ocampo argues. It’s true that by dollarising, Mr Milei’s own administration would lose a good chunk of its ability to determine terms of trade and dictate monetary policy — not to mention the fact it comes at a time many other countries are trying to become less dependent on the US. But investors, Mr Ocampo says, no longer believe in the local currency and local prices are so distorted that it’s impossible for the economy to function.

Runaway inflation prevents the country from doing any structural reforms, and dollarisation would be “a means to achieve economic and political objectives”, he said, after Mr Milei’s strong showing on Sunday upset markets.

Replacing pesos with dollars should be done in the first year of the administration and would “completely collapse inflation” in a little over a year, he said.

While Mr Milei himself hasn’t said much about dollarisation, it’s a key part of his proposals for the South American country, which is headed for its sixth recession in 10 years. Smaller economies like Ecuador have had some relative success in switching to dollars, but it is a complex process.

Bloomberg