Killarney Chamber pays tribute to the late Terence Casey

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has paid tribute to the late Terence Casey, the retired Killarney solicitor, coroner and businessman who has died unexpectedly.

The town’s business organisation said he would be fondly remembered as a man of great determination and drive in his business life and for his wonderful compassion in his dealings with the public, particularly families following a bereavement when a case was referred to the coroner’s court.

A statement issued by joint presidents, Pádraig Treacy and Johnny McGuire, on behalf of chamber members, said Mr Casey was a pioneering businessman in the town for a number of decades and he built up a hugely respected legal firm when opting to follow in the professional footsteps of his father, Michael.

“As some of his colleagues have observed, it was when he was appointed coroner for South Kerry in 2002 that Terence really found his true calling and he filled that demanding role with skill, with purpose and with wonderful compassion for the families of the bereaved,” the chamber statement said.

“Families going through a very difficult and emotional time following the death of a loved one, often in harrowing circumstances, knew that Terence Casey was on their side, that he was looking out for them and he worked hard to make the process as painless as possible,” the joint presidents added.

Business acumen

Terence Casey’s great business acumen was also acknowledged and, in many respects, he was ahead of his time when opening The Dungeon, a camping supplies and sports shop with a fun novelty section that was like a magnet on Plunkett Street for outdoor enthusiasts and children.

“The Dungeon later moved to College Street — adjacent to the music and electrical store run by Terence’s brother Owen — and it became the established and reliable supplier of school books and stationery for a whole generation of children and teenagers as well as stocking thousands of second-hand books,” the chamber stated.

The chamber also acknowledged Terence Casey’s major role as a founder member of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, which was set up in 1966 after two students were killed within days of each other on Carrauntoohil.

A law student in Dublin at the time, Mr Casey later recalled travelling on his motorbike to Baldonnell, in the 1970s, to try to persuade the army air corps to get involved in mountain rescue.

“At the time the air corps were involved only in sea rescue. We trained them into mountain rescue here in Kerry,” he said in an interview many years later.

Mr Casey devoted many years as a volunteer with the team and he sowed the seeds of the magnificent service it provides today.

“Terence Casey has been part and parcel of business and professional life in Killarney for decades and he has played a big role in the success of the town by providing a top-class service to his clients and customers,” the statement added.

The chamber expressed condolences to Terence’s wife, Geraldine, children Niamh and Terry, son-in-law John, grandchildren Ádah, Fíadh and Donnacha, his brother Owen and his extended family,