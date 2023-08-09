Wholesale gas prices jump as much as 25%

Prices of European wholesale gas spiked by 25% on Wednesday, signalling potentially bad news for household and business utility bills later this year, if the price increases stick.
The sudden increase was driven by fears over supplies of liquefied natural gas from Australia which are threatened by strike vote, experts said, and come despite European storage levels for next winter already filling rapidly.
Futures markets sent the price of wholesale gas for delivery next month soaring by 25% to €39 per megawatt hour late Wednesday afternoon and drove the price of wholesale gas to €51.75 for delivery in December.
Price hikes last year raised concerns about the workings of the European gas markets from the European Commission.
Prices for the Irish wholesale gas which in large part come from the North Sea are determined by the UK futures market, but that market is in turn influenced by the continental European market.
British prices soared as much as 30%.
Workers at Chevron and Woodside Energy facilities in Australia voted to strike, which has the potential to disrupt LNG exports from the country, tightening the global market for the fuel.
The exact timing of the industrial action — if it goes ahead — wasn’t immediately clear.