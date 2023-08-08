Another Irish record for wind generation set in July

Wind generation in Ireland hit a new record in July according to Wind Energy Ireland, increasing 51 per cent when compared with July 2022.

The average wholesale price of electricity in Ireland per megawatt-hour during July 2023 was €96.24, down from €117.11 the previous month.

The wet weather in recent weeks meant that, at 32 per cent, the share of demand met by wind energy last month was up by 11 per cent in comparison to July last year.

Prices on days with the most wind power saw the average cost of a megawatt-hour of electricity decrease by 12 per cent to €93.30 per megawatt hour when compared with the previous month, rising to €111.71 on days when we relied almost entirely on fossil fuels.

Wind Energy Ireland said wind farms provided a third of the island’s electricity over the first seven months of 2023.

“We know that consumers and businesses are struggling every day with high energy bills and they need their electricity to be affordable as well as clean," Justin Moran, Director of External Affairs at Wind Energy Ireland, said. "The fall in the average price of wholesale electricity in comparison to June 2023 is welcome news. If wholesale electricity prices continue to drop, we hope that we will soon see an impact on consumer bills.”