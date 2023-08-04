Record month for Cork Airport sees passenger numbers reach 15-year high

Cork Airport reported its busiest July in 15 years last month with just under welcoming just under 301,000 passengers, according to figures released by the Daa.

Representing a 13% increase on July last year, the Daa said the wettest month on record prompted an exodus of many passengers searching for summer sun.

Chief Executive of the Daa, Kenny Jacobs said the end of July was particularly busy for both Cork and Dublin, with more than 3.7 million passengers travelling through the state’s two busiest airports last month.

Throughout the month, just over 2,000 flights came through Cork Airport, with more than 23,000 coming through Dublin Airport.

Continuing on from a record July, Cork Airport is preparing to welcome over 62,000 passengers this August Bank Holiday weekend, with Friday, August 4th anticipated to be the busiest day.

Total passenger traffic this weekend will represent a 17% increase compared to the same period last year, with 2023 forecasted to see a record 2.7 million passengers travel through the airport.

On its own, Dublin Airport welcomed just over 3.4 million passengers in July. That number was 13% higher than the same month in 2022 and on a par with July 2019.

120,585 passengers travelled through Dublin Airport on Sunday, July 30 which was the highest number ever recorded in a single day. In addition, all 31 days in July saw passengers numbers of more than 100,000.”

Following on from its summer of chaos last year when staff shortages caused major delays and missed flights for passengers, Mr Jacob's said Dublin Airport "continued to knock it out of the park," this year, getting 99.6% of passengers through security in less than 20 minutes.

"The summer so far has been really smooth at both Cork and Dublin airports which is down to the phenomenal efforts of the teams working in both airports," The Daa chief executive said.

“Cork Airport continues to offer a really easy experience for passengers. Practically all (99.9%) cleared security screening in less than 20 minutes with 9 out of 10 passengers clearing security in less than 10 minutes."