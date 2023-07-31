Bank of Ireland chief predicts limited rise in mortgage arrears

The Bank of Ireland's mortgage lending was in good shape, and arrears were not rising at any significant rate, despite the rapid rise in interest rates since last summer, its new chief executive Myles O'Grady has predicted.

Mr O'Grady said there were no major early signs of an increase in debt arrears at this stage, and that many of its mortgage borrowers with fixed-rate loans will be insulated from the sharp rise in interest rates because their rates will not come up for refinancing for another two years.

"I don't believe we are in a rate rise crisis", Mr O'Grady told reporters, saying the lender's "balanced approach" towards mortgage borrowers and depositors was paying off, for both the bank and customers.

That approach also involved the bank not passing on the full extent of European Central Bank rate increases to borrowers, while savers would in time switch to higher-yielding deposit products, he said.

The remarks come after Bank of Ireland unveiled €1bn in pre-tax profits in the first six months of the year, as the lender tapped a huge uplift from interest rate hikes and the swelling of its loan book from the mortgages acquired from KBC Bank.

Bank of Ireland was the second of the Big Two lenders left in the market to report half-year earnings, and with AIB last week posting an operating profit of €1.2bn, the banks are again in the spotlight over the relatively low rates they pay savers compared with the rates they charge their borrowers.

However, Mr O'Grady said almost three-quarters of its fixed-rate mortgages will not mature before 2025 "at the earliest", which implies these borrowers were "essentially protected from the current rate cycle" even as European Central Bank rates are expected to stay at elevated levels for some time.

Following the rapid rise in interest rates, the bank said it was committed to financing housebuilders, but was cautious about other parts of commercial property, such as retail and office lending.

Competition

On competition, Mr O'Grady acknowledged the withdrawal of Ulster Bank and KBC from banking in the Republic had led to consolidation in retail banking, but insisted competition was "alive and well" in the wider market that involves 20 financial services firms.

Bank of Ireland acquired €8bn in mortgage loans from KBC, while AIB and Permanent TSB carved out the Ulster Bank mortgage and commercial loan books between them. Bank of Ireland also acquired scandal-hit broker Davy a year ago.

On Britain, Mr O'Grady said the lender had for some time shifted to higher margin mortgages there and had been cautious about personal loans that gave it a degree of flexibility to weather any economic weakness in the UK.

He said he would characterise the outlook for the British market as "moderating", with new economic forecasts delivering better news than previously.

The half-year earnings showed profits rose to €1bn from €351m at the half-way stage last year as net interest income increased to €1.8bn from almost €1.1bn, but they also revealed a sharp rise in its net credit impairment charge.