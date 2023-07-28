Wholesale gas prices fall this week as fears over European heatwave ease

European wholesale gas prices fell for a third day, with Citigroup analysts seeing sluggish demand and high inventories keeping a lid on prices.

Futures prices fell as much as 8% in the session, putting the market on track for a weekly loss. The moves are providing some respite after abrupt price jumps earlier this week, spurred by fears that hot weather in the Mediterranean could trigger a spike in demand.

So far, gas consumption has stayed well below historical averages after last year’s energy crisis forced companies and households to curb usage. Combined with higher-than-usual stock levels, that’s providing a sense of security even though the region still remains vulnerable to short-term supply disruptions.

“A more meaningful demand increase between now and the start of winter back to average levels pre-2022 does not look likely to happen,” Citi analysts including Maggie Xueting Lin wrote in a research note. Stronger renewable generation is also contributing to the weak demand for the fuel, they said.

Germany exited its winter recession in the second quarter but output stagnated, raising questions about the fundamental health of Europe’s largest economy. Germany has already suffered a year-long slump in manufacturing and its outlook for the coming months remains bleak.

While gas prices have eased significantly from last year’s record, they remain about double the average between 2019 and 2021 and five times higher than US prices, chemical giant BASF said as it reported quarterly earnings.

“In some cases, this has already led to temporary or permanent shutdowns of production capacities in the European chemical industry,” it said.

Wood Mackenzie analysts said that even unexpected delays in Norway’s field works in August and September are unlikely to move prices much. European storage levels are already over 84% full.

The heat wave that blanketed much of southern Europe for the past three weeks, with temperatures above 40C in parts of Italy, Spain and Greece, is easing. That could lower demand for power to cool homes and offices.

Prices for gas for delivery in August were trading at €26 per megawatt per hour, while prices for December were trading at €48.20.

Bloomberg