Expected rebound in GDP to bring economy out of technical recession

Gross domestic product is estimated to grow by 3.3% in the second quarter of this year following an unforeseen drop at the start of 2023 which landed the economy in a technical recession.

Recovering from a decline of 2.8% in the first quarter of 2023, the Central Statistics Office said the increase was mainly driven by growth in the multinational-dominated industries, suggesting a significant improvement compared to the start of this year.

On an annual basis, GDP is estimated to have risen by 2.7%.

Multinational slowdown

Last quarter, multinational-dominated sectors contracted by 9%, with the Industry sector recording a significant decrease compared with the previous quarter, falling by 13.2% which more than offset the growth in the Information & Communication sector of 4.9%.

Once again, Ireland's ICT sector, which includes tech giants such as Apple, Microsoft, Google and Meta has been the main driver of GDP, with remaining multinationals struggling to maintain the same levels of demand.

In the last month, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) highlighted a potential cause of concern following the slowdown in pharmaceutical exports in the opening months of this year.

Last year was a record year for Irish exports, with the total figure of €208bn achieved on the back of a thriving pharma and scientific sector - accounting for more than a third of total annual exports.

However, most recent figures from the CSO show that exports are running around €5.5bn below last year's levels, with medical and pharma products down by almost €600m, or 8%.

Total chemical and related products fell to €54.4bn in the first five months of the year from €58bn in the same period last year, with medical and pharma exports - which account for the lion's share of chemical exports - dropping to €30.6bn, down by about €5.5bn from last year.

In total, Ireland's exports fell to €82.5bn by the end of May from €87bn in the same period a year earlier, with exports to the US sharply lower in the period.

Impact on government revenue

Any slowdown in pharma exports could be an early warning about the sustainability of Government tax revenues, revenues which rely to an increasing extent on multinationals.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Michael McGrath noted the "unsustainable" growth in in corporate tax, half of which is considered windfall.

Hence, despite a surge in its budget surplus, the government has said that it cannot be used to fund a giveaway budget, adding that such a move could come "with a high cost down the line."