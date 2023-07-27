Hopes grow further ECB rate hike in September will be its last

The European Central Bank hiked its official rates by a further quarter point, completing the first 12 months of its inflation-fighting campaign, a move that will imminently affect 242,600 tracker and fixed-rate mortgaged households.

However, the focus immediately turned to the next meeting after its summer break, amid hopes the ECB will call a halt to its campaign in September, but only after sanctioning a rate hike of a further quarter point.

There are 171,000 households holding tracker mortgages in the Republic who will be immediately be affected by the latest rate increase, as has been the case with every rate hike decision since last July.

A further 71,600 households who come off fixed loans this year will also face significantly increased monthly repayments. First-time buyers will also pay mortgage interest payments that may have appeared challenging just over a year ago.

ECB president Christine Lagarde deflected questions on whether the ECB is close to reaching its peak for rate increases or whether September would mark the last of the rate increases. However, using significantly changed language from previous meetings, she told reporters in Frankfurt that the ECB was moving to a stage where it was going to be data dependent, and that future meetings "could be a hike, or could be pause", based on economic data.

Hopes are rising the Federal Reserve in the US is close to saying it will pause hiking rates there, boosting expectations in turn the ECB will soon stop too, although eurozone inflation is running hotter than that in the US.

"However, in contrast to our view that the Fed’s tightening cycle is now over, we think the ECB will deliver one more rate hike, reflecting the fact that core inflation in the eurozone is now higher but interest rates substantially lower than in the US," economists at Capital Economics said.

Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com, said that "looking at some keywords, they have actually started to take some of the most aggressive messaging out". "We're starting to see a little bit of a shift here in the potential that we may see another rate hike and that may be it," she said.

A fixed-rate mortgaged house will pay €3,500 a year more in servicing their home loans, said Stephen Hamilton, managing director of broker MortgageLine.

"They could be looking at their mortgage repayments going up by at least €3,800 per year or even more, if they are with one of the most expensive mortgage lenders, on a mortgage of €300,000 over 25 years," Mr Hamilton said.

Ms Lagarde said interest rates were starting to do their job in reining in demand, citing manufacturing and signs of weakness in housing markets. The eurozone economy was expected to remain weak over the short term, but employment remains "robust", although manufacturing employment may weaken, she suggested.

She said food price inflation was slowing, but remains at an elevated level, adding that the drivers of inflation were changing, with domestic factors including wage increases and profit margins increasingly in the spotlight.