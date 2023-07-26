Annual new dwelling completions fell by 3.5% in the June quarter, new figures show

New dwelling completions in the June quarter fell by 3.5% to 7,353 compared with the same period a year ago, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.
However, when separated from the overall figure, apartment completions fell dramatically by almost 20% in the same period as the focus remains on housing output.
More than half of the completions in Q2 were scheme dwellings, with 26% apartments and 20% single dwellings. These scheme dwellings form part of a multi-unit development of two or more houses connected to the ESB network.
The figures also showed there was a year-on-year drop in completions in Dublin, where the housing crisis is the most pronounced, and around the border, mid-west, and south-west regions. But there was growth in the midlands, west, mid-east, and south-east regions.
The CSO also found there was a quarter-on-quarter rise of 6.3% in seasonally adjusted new dwelling completions.
ESRI researchers in the past estimated that 30,000 to 35,000 new homes a year were required to start meeting demand and help to keep house price and rental inflation in check.