Tesla and Netflix drive slump to put end to mega-tech rally

Concerns rise about shares rally built on a handful of tech companies and artificial intelligence plans
Tesla and Netflix drive slump to put end to mega-tech rally

Tesla CEO Elon Musk saw shares in the electric car giant fall as much as 9%.

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 19:10

US shares fell as a round of disappointing tech earnings led by Netflix and Tesla ended hopes for a continuing rally. 

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index fell 1.5%, with Netflix set for its biggest decline of the year after issuing a disappointing revenue forecast. 

Tesla shares slid after profitability shrank in the second quarter, a sign the electric-vehicle maker’s margins are being squeezed, while new jobless data prompted traders to price in higher odds of a quarter-point rate hike beyond the US Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Shares on both Netflix and Tesla fell by as much as 9% at one stage.

The losses are hitting the pause button on this year’s blistering stock rally that has seen the S&P 500 rise 19%, and the Nasdaq 100 gain 43%, against a shaky economic outlook during the Fed’s aggressive tightening campaign.

“In the last 24 hours alone there has been talk of a worsening of the conflict in Ukraine, a further slowdown in China, and major US banks facing significant real estate losses,” Lewis Grant, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, wrote in a research note.

Each of these threats, along with uncountable unknowns, has the potential to halt the sentiment rebound in its tracks.

Aegon Asset Management strategist Cameron McCrimmon warned that "the breadth of returns on the S&P 500 has become increasingly narrow, driven by a few mega-cap tech stocks on AI optimism, which is a classic sign of an ageing bull”. 

The sentiment was echoed by Louise Goudy Willmering, a partner at Crewe Advisors.

“To be just driven simply by a few names in technology is not great,” Ms Goudy Willmering said. 

“Earnings will definitely determine where we go from here as we look into the third and fourth quarters,” she said.

In Europe, tech stocks including ASML slumped after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing cut its outlook despite the boom in AI development. 

  • Bloomberg

Read More

British supermarkets cleared of profiteering but could do more on prices

More in this section

Checking receipt after payment British supermarkets cleared of profiteering but could do more on prices
workplace food industry - factory butchery for the production of sausages - butcher cuts meat Two-thirds of production value output in Ireland comes from just three sectors
High angle view of businessman counting money Small firms may be hit by minimum wage increases, warn business groups
Place: USPerson: Elon MuskOrganisation: TeslaOrganisation: NetflixOrganisation: Nasdaq
<p>In the days since its withdrawal from the accord, which was initially agreed a year ago, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s agriculture infrastructure — shelling ports and damaging crop terminals. File picture</p>

Global wheat prices focus on escalating Black Sea attacks 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd