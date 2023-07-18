Fuel prices stabilise following excise duty increases

Petrol prices this month stayed at €1.65 while diesel prices went up fractionally by 2 cents to €1.55.
Fuel prices stabilise following excise duty increases

On September 1, fuel prices will increase by 7 cents for petrol and 5 cents for diesel. The Government will fully restore the rates on October 31, with a final increase of 8 cents for petrol and 6 cents for diesel.

Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 08:14
Cáit Caden

The average price for a litre of petrol or diesel was unchanged in July compared to last month, but further increases could be on the horizon as oil prices edge higher.

Petrol prices this month stayed at €1.65 while diesel prices went up fractionally by 2 cents to €1.55.

"Following the duty increases last month, we have seen prices remain steady," says AA Ireland's Blake Boland.

"Aside from the upcoming signalled duty increases, there is no reason to believe there should be much upheaval to prices in the short term,” he added.

On September 1, fuel prices will increase by 7 cents for petrol and 5 cents for diesel. The Government will fully restore the rates on October 31, with a final increase of 8 cents for petrol and 6 cents for diesel.

However, oil prices have risen as US crude supplies tighten. Brent crude gained 11 cents to $78.61 (€69.77) a barrel by, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 15 cents to $74.30 a barrel.

Increases in the price of crude oil mean motorists will eventually pay more for their petrol.

Meanwhile, EV drivers are paying almost identical amounts this month as electricity prices remain elevated. The average EV driver pays €1,158.99 to charge their car annually.

EV drivers anxiously await a drop in electricity prices as wholesale gas prices fall.

Pressure is increasing on electricity suppliers to lower costs, said AA.

More in this section

Brexit Pharma and medical exports down €5.5bn so far this year
GERMANY-EU-ECB-BANKING-INFLATION ECB to bring interest rates 'to a peak of 4% in September'
'Challenging' first half sees 65% rise in Cork business insolvencies 'Challenging' first half sees 65% rise in Cork business insolvencies
<p>British prime minister Rishi Sunak with European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen. Economists expect Mr Sunak will hit his target of halving inflation by the end of the year.</p>

Britain's economy is likely to fall further behind eurozone next year

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd