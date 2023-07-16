Jim Power: After the RTÉ fiasco, let's focus on getting better outcomes from all spending 

What continues to be revealed at the state broadcaster is utterly bizarre and is symptomatic of a dysfunctional organisation where the relationship between the executives and the main board appears to be non-existent, to put it mildly.

There was justifiable anger and angst at what transpired in our banking system back in the glorious noughties, but dysfunctional corporate behaviour is not the remit of the private sector alone, as some might like to believe.

Numerous public sector organisations have proved quite adept at doing dysfunction, and RTÉ is just the latest example.

It has been fascinating over recent weeks to observe various politicians of all creeds getting exercised and excited about the evolving fiasco at RTÉ.

It has made for a fascinating blood sport for some, which I personally find difficult to understand.

What I find strange is that two Oireachtas committees have been assigned to find the underlying cause of the mess, notwithstanding the fact that we are talking about the blatant abuse and misuse of taxpayer money, without any apparent accountability.

The clips I have seen and heard suggest a level of questioning and grandstanding by politicians who somehow believe that the process will land them longer-term political advantage.

Role for proper inquiry

Surely there should be a role for a proper inquiry led by people who understand corporate life: the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, perhaps?

I cannot help but think that if only the grandstanding politicians on display over the past few weeks could get as passionate and exercised about the real issues confronting Irish society at the moment.

What comes to mind immediately is the housing crisis that is destroying life for a certain age segment of the population, who cannot afford to buy or rent and are instead faced with emigration or the nightmare of living at home with their parents.

There is then a health service that is characterised by unacceptable waiting lists, particularly for those who depend on the public health system; the breakdown of law and order on our streets and the growing tolerance of anti-social behaviour; the tardiness in pushing the alternative energy agenda; and the deficiencies in public transport, particularly a train running to the largest and busiest airport.

There is a lot good about Ireland, such as the health of the labour market and the buoyancy of tax revenues that is creating first-world quandaries for our policymakers, but we need to consider how much better things could be if we got a handle on these issues, particularly health and housing. There should be total focus on improving the quality of life for as many people as possible.

Debate on surpluses

There is debate now about what we should do about the anticipated budget surpluses of €65bn over the next four years.

The creation of a sovereign wealth fund and a public infrastructure fund represent sensible thinking and thankfully our finance and expenditure ministers are focused on stuff that really matters to our lives, unlike grandstanding politicians on display over the past few weeks.

Lots of extra money will also be spent in Budget 2024 and beyond, which is justified and necessary, but I wish there were greater focus on the outputs from this spending, rather than the inputs.

Reform of the way in which public spending translates into the best possible outcomes is now essential. There is evidence to suggest that many of our public bodies are incapable of delivering the best possible outcomes for society. Bodies such as the HSE and Bord Pleanála come to mind.

Despite the significant increase in funding of the health service in recent years, it is certainly not obvious that the outcomes have improved.

In fact, the growing waiting lists in many medical disciplines would appear to suggest otherwise.

I am not suggesting for one moment that increased spending is unjustified and indeed in the context of a growing and ageing population, health spending will have to increase dramatically over the coming years.

However, it surely is incumbent on Government and society to ensure that the increased spending does not just get absorbed into a bureaucratic quagmire, and does end up delivering better outcomes and real value for money.