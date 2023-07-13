Forecasters predict healthy domestic economy despite troubles of multinationals

The Irish economy is set to grow at a healthy clip this year, despite the troubles facing some multinationals, and will avoid the stagflation that is still haunting many other parts of Europe, forecasters say.

It comes after the Central Statistics Office confirmed that the economy slowed dramatically in the first three months of the year, as the global storm of raging inflation and interest-rate hikes weighed on the demand for the products of major companies based here.

As measured by the international standard of gross domestic product, the size of the Irish economy was 2.8% smaller in the first three months of this year than it was in late 2022. The decline was led by a fall in the output of the foreign-owned multinational manufacturers. However, many of the parts of the domestic-facing economy that provide a large number of jobs, including construction, finance, transport and hospitality, rose in the quarter.

The figures confirm the observations made in a slew of recent forecasts by official and private firms that the economy is set to slow dramatically this year, down from the 9.4% annual growth in GDP for 2022.

However, the Central Bank, the Economic and Social Research Institute, as well as broker Davy, in recent reports, have projected that the domestic economy, as experienced by most households, will grow and not contract this year.

The ESRI has, however, signalled up the surprisingly large decline in pharma exports, which are dominated by multinationals, as a potential matter for concern, but the think tank nonetheless forecasts that modified domestic demand, a reliable indicator of the fortunes of the domestic economy, will grow 3.6% and 4% this year and in 2024, respectively.

The Central Bank and the ESRI project that unemployment will stay at around historic lows of 4%, and all three forecasters also believe that enormous wealth will continue to flow into the exchequer, an indicator of the health of the domestic economy.

Davy has projected that the Government will have a budget surplus of over €12bn this year, and a surplus of €16bn in 2024, which would likely place Ireland, in terms of surplus funds, second only to oil-rich Norway.

Business group Ibec said, in its major report this week, that it wants to ensure a large chunk of the exchequer funds are put aside to finance the huge spending demands that the State faces to close the yawning gap of inadequate or missing infrastructure in everything from housing and healthcare to transport.

Its plea for an infrastructure fund that will sit beside a separate savings or sovereign-wealth fund appears to have been heard by Finance Minister Michael McGrath, who this week confirmed plans to seek approval for two such funds.

Some economists have, however, questioned the need for an infrastructure fund, saying it is nothing more than a re-labelled spending fund.

The Central Bank, the ESRI, and Davy all project that inflation in Ireland will continue at elevated levels. They forecast that the EU harmonised measure of Irish consumer prices will rise 4% this year, and increase by around 3% in 2024.

Irish households on tracker and short-term fixed mortgages will continue to watch anxiously for further hikes from the European Central Bank. Financial markets are betting that the ECB will deliver a further hike of a quarter-point rise later this month, and then increase rates by a further quarter point when it meets again after its summer break in August.