Wheat prices rise as Ukraine export deal expires on Monday

Concern about hot weather in North America and the dollar's 15-month low are making US supplies cheaper in export markets
Wheat prices rise as Ukraine export deal expires on Monday

Ukrainian cereals being unloaded from a barge at a port on the Black Sea. File picture

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 18:26

The prices of global wheat rose amid concerns over the future of Ukraine’s wartime grain export shipping deal, expiring on Monday.

Soybeans and corn rose on worry about hot dry weather forecast in US and Canadian grain belts. 

The 15-month lows in the dollar, making US supplies cheaper in export markets, also underpinned prices. The European Commission is helping the United Nations and Turkey to try to extend the deal allowing the Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain, and is open to “explore all solutions”.

“Wheat is being supported today by the fear that the Ukrainian safe-shipping deal will not be extended, along with the weaker dollar which is positive for US exports,” said StoneX commodity risk manager Matt Ammermann. 

There is a reaction to the headlines about corridor expiry, even though there is general belief in the market that an extension may not take place.

Vladimir Putin has said Russia was set to withdraw from the deal unless its own demands are met. “For the wheat price, it is the negotiations of the grains deal between Ukraine and Russia that are now likely to come more into focus,” Commerzbank analyst Thu Lan Nguyen said.

“Although there is some moderate rain expected in coming days, this is forecast to be followed by high temperatures which could remove the benefits of rain,” said Mr Ammermann.

  • Reuters

Read More

UN: Ukraine faces ‘hugely worse’ humanitarian situation after dam rupture

More in this section

Forecasters predict healthy domestic economy despite troubles of multinationals Forecasters predict healthy domestic economy despite troubles of multinationals
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-SWIFT Swift retribution: Eye-watering prices do hospitality businesses no favours
Travel industry braces for summer of airport disruptions across Europe Travel industry braces for summer of airport disruptions across Europe
#UkraineCommoditieswheatAgriculturePlace: RussiaPlace: UkrainePlace: TurkeyPerson: Vladimir PutinOrganisation: UNOrganisation: European Commission
<p>Britain in June had the highest rate of consumer price inflation among major advanced economies, at 8.7%.</p>

Old notions of high inflation 'won't help reduce British debt levels'

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd