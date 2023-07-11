Threat of 'successful' Irish tourism project collapsing due to Brexit fallout

A unique tourism project connecting three Irish counties with three Welch counterparts is in danger of collapsing due to the fallout from Brexit which has put an extensive strain on the project's funds.

Launched in 2019, Celtic Routes was designed to expand and promote links between Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow and Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigon in Wales, with aims to increase visitor travel between the two areas.

Despite a crisis in funding, a recent report shows that almost 300 million people globally have availed of information on the Coastal Routes through a myriad of different platforms, with its operations thus far being described as "four successful years."

Initially, €2m in funding was provided under the European Territorial Co-operation Programme, with the Welch government in 2020 announcing further funding arrangements to replace those previously administered by the EU in a post-Brexit landscape. In total, close to €4m has been invested in the project.

Despite this, however, the future of the project has been threatened due to the UK's departure from the European Union, with the Celtic Route's Project Officer warning that operations may have to cease as soon as the end of August unless new funds are found.

“As a direct result of Brexit, there will be no continuation of the Ireland Wales Cooperation Fund," said Project Officer, Oonagh Messette.

"While there may be considerable willingness on the part of all stakeholders, without the funding to administer activities, much will be lost. Our partnership, our networks, our collaboration and our immense marketing and promotion power essentially comes to a close at the end of August this year.”

Project Partner and Director of Service with Wicklow County Council, Michael Nicholson described Celtic Routes as one of the most successful projects to ever cross his desk, adding that it has brought the counties closer together, with tourism in Wicklow benefitting immensely from the collaboration.

"Between Brexit and the Pandemic it may be a little while before we see quantifiable results but just having 300 million people view our area is extraordinary, none of our Partners could have achieved that result on their own," Mr Nicholson added. "We as a partnership have many ideas for continued alliances but that is all now in jeopardy.”

In addition to further enabling local tourism, the project also aimed to transform less well-known areas from transit zones to new tourist sites, increasing the time spent in these regions and boosting regional economies.

Gathering 300 million views in total through a combination of social media, print media, Out of Home and programmatic advertising, analytics showed peaks of interest from the Indian Sub-Continent and Southern Europe as well as traditional markets such as the UK, USA, Germany and France.

Just last summer, a TV series filmed across all six counties involved has since been shown on S4C in Wales and the BBC iPlayer and will be screened on TG4 here this month.

“The cross-county and cross-national benefits of Celtic Routes are obvious at this stage and for such a valuable resource for the tourism and hospitality industry in both countries to be lost would be nothing short of a disaster”, said Ms Messette. “A way has to be found to save this unique venture.”