European shares steady after hefty losses amid ECB hike fears

European equities have had a weak start to the second half as concerns about higher rates and slowing growth linger
European shares steady after hefty losses amid ECB hike fears

The European Central Bank faces a tough job deciding when to stop hiking, the OECD said.

Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 18:19

European stocks steadied after dropping the most since March last week, with investors bracing for the earnings season and ahead of US inflation figures that are likely to show prices are cooling.

The Stoxx Europe 600 closed slightly higher, erasing earlier losses, with gains for travel and leisure companies, while utilities and property firms lagged behind. 

Ryanair shares rose almost 1%, leaving the shares up 37% from the start of the year.

Among other individual shares, Bayer rose after a report that chief executive Bill Anderson was working on a potential spinoff of the company’s agricultural chemicals business via a stock exchange listing.

European equities have had a weak start to the second half as concerns about higher rates and slowing growth linger, with the chief economist of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development saying the European Central Bank faces a tough job deciding when to stop hiking. 

Traders are now looking to the earnings season to assess how companies have managed through headwinds such as higher interest rates and slowing Chinese demand. Inflation data from the US due on Wednesday will also be significant for markets. 

“Markets will be able to bounce a little this week. So expect some stabilisation possibly driven by decent inflation data from the US,” said Joachim Klement, head of strategy at Liberum Capital. 

“But as the earnings season heats up, we expect companies to provide a rather poor outlook for the second half, which should provide continued pressure on share prices in the near term” before eventually recovering.  

• Bloomberg and Irish Examiner

Read More

Commercial property activity slows dramatically as rate hikes bite 

More in this section

High angle view of businessman counting money Birds, rivers or hands: Irish citizens invited to have say on new euro banknotes
Woman working at a restaurant Tourism body seeks more working permits as staffing issues bite
Currencies John Fahey: Risks of UK stagflation appear to hinder further gains for sterling
Interest ratesEquities
<p>The financial services sector saw the most M&amp;A activity, with a number of professional services currently experiencing consolidation across the country. </p>

Rising costs and inflation sees notable decline in Irish M&A activity

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd