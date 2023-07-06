Apple's Escrow account dropped €259m in value last year

The significant increase in global bond yields last year resulted in a reduction in the value of assets in the Apple Escrow Fund which saw it lose €259m in value.

The €14.3bn fund was set up in 2016 after the Irish Government was ordered by the EU Commission to recover taxes and interest from the US tech giant, arguing Ireland gave Apple favourable tax terms.

It has led to a long-running legal battle that is not expected to be resolved until later this year. The fund has already been losing value due to the value of the investments and mechanisms that allow Apple to withdraw some funds to pay tax bills in other EU countries.

In an update, the Department of Finance said the value of the fund at the end of 2022 totalled €13.37bn which represented a €259m reduction in value for the year. This consists of a €253m decline in the fair value of the assets reflecting the significant increase in yields across global fixed-income markets and €6m in operating expenses.

Apple and the Irish Government had appealed the Commissions's 2016 decision and a court overturned the ruling dealing a blow to EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager’s crackdown on preferential deals. Her office launched an appeal of the lower court's decision with a non-binding opinion on the Apple case expected in November. A final ruling is likely to follow within six months after that.

Apple's lawyers have expressed confidence that the appeal court will rule there was no preferential tax treatment and that the escrow fund will be returned to them.

Apple has repeatedly rejected suggestions they are located in Ireland solely to avail of attractive tax systems. They have pointed to their more than 40 years located in Cork which acts as their European headquarters. The company employs more than 6,000 people across an expanding campus in Cork, Apple said it now supports more than 2.6m jobs across Europe.