These comments were made at an Oireachtas committee discussing the EU Legislative proposal for the Net-Zero Industry Act.
'Car crash' planning system continues to hinder Irish renewable energy development

Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 12:30
Cáit Caden

Cork has the potential to be a mass producer of hydrogen but a “car crash” planning system is hindering development, an enterprise committee has heard.

Catherine Joyce-O’Caollai, co-chair of the Policy Working Group with Hydrogen Ireland, told the committee that the plans for offshore wind off the coast of Cork and in the Shannon estuary have the potential to produce hydrogen at scale.

However, head of infrastructure, energy and environment Neil Walker said Ireland is suffering capacity restraints around green energy development because the country’s “planning system is a car crash and it desperately needs to be reformed”.

“We need to invest and need to unblock investment and at the moment the system is not fit for purpose,” he said.

These comments were made at an Oireachtas committee discussing the EU Legislative proposal for the Net-Zero Industry Act.

The aim of the Net Zero Industry Act is to scale up the manufacturing of technologies key to reaching climate neutrality. The act focuses on certain net zero technologies, such as solar panels, batteries and electrolysers. Electrolysers use renewable electricity to produce renewable or green hydrogen that can be used in a variety of settings to decarbonise multiple sectors.

“The Irish hydrogen industry will likely need to scale-up at pace to help meet our carbon budgets. Therefore, it is important that hydrogen producers can access the necessary technologies like electrolysers from manufacturers,” said Ms Joyce-O’Caollai.

