State's debt pile to fall below €200bn

Troubled RTÉ likely to come under NTMA's NewEra unit
Annual debt service payments of around €3.5bn on the State’s debt pile will likely remain stable out to 2026

Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 11:44
Eamon Quinn

The head of the National Treasury Management – the Government’s debt office – has said the health of the public finances means that the State’s debt pile will likely fall below €200bn in the coming years.

Chief executive Frank O’Connor said the NTMA anticipated that the amount of Government debt will potentially fall from €225bn to below €200bn by 2030, should the public finances remain strong.

Speaking at a mid-year update, Mr O’Connor said the NTMA had “borrowed more than was needed” from debt markets at long maturities when rates were low.

“The impact of higher yields is mitigated by the NTMA issuing more low rate, longer maturity debt than was necessary,” he said.

Mr O’Connor also said that the mandate of NewEra, an agency under the responsibility of the NTMA that provides financial and commercial advice to Government ministers and bodies, could likely be extended to RTÉ.

The troubled broadcaster is currently designated as a non-designated client of NewEra, but that status could likely change.

NewEra provides advice to 18 State bodies, including An Post, CIE, and the ESB.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath told reporters at the event that he believed that RTÉ would benefit from taking advice from NewEra.

