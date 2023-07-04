Chinese plan to curb rare metals raises alarm for chip, car and tech firms

China has said it will impose export restrictions on some gallium and germanium products from August, raising alarm from the European Commission over the strategic metals widely used by chip makers such as Intel, electric car makers, by cable manufacturers, and by other technology giants that employ many thousands of people in Ireland.

Germanium ores are rare and most germanium is produced as a by-product of zinc production and from coal fly ash.

China produces about 60% of the world's germanium, according to the European association Critical Raw Materials Alliance, or the CRMA, with the rest coming from Canada, Finland, Russia and the US. China exported 43.7 metric tons of unwrought and wrought germanium last year, according to Chinese customs.

Meanwhile, gallium is found in trace amounts in zinc ores and in bauxite, and gallium metal is produced when processing bauxite to make aluminium. About 80% is produced in China. Gallium is used to make gallium arsenide for use in electronics.

Only a few companies — one in Europe and the rest in Japan and China — can make it at the required purity, says the trade group.

China exported 94 metric tons of gallium in 2022, up 25% on the prior year. US imports of gallium metal and gallium arsenide wafers in 2022 were worth about $3m (€2.75m) and $200m.

Small amounts of gallium — about 10 metric tons in 2021 — are produced by Japan, Russia and South Korea, according to the US Geological Survey. Germany and Kazakhstan also produced it in the past. After prices rallied in 2020 and 2021, Germany announced it would restart primary gallium production.

Canada's Teck Resources is the biggest germanium producer in North America, extracting the material from its smelter in British Columbia. US-based Indium Corporation also produces germanium, while Belgium's Umicore makes both germanium and gallium.

The metals are used in high-speed computer chips and for the defence and renewable energy sectors. Germanium is key to fibre optic cables and also used in high-speed computer chips and plastics as well as infrared radiation.

The metal and its oxides are used in military applications like night-vision devices as well as satellite imagery sensors. It is also important for low-carbon technologies such as solar cells. Semiconductor wafers made with gallium arsenide rather than silicon can operate at higher frequencies and are heat resistant, according to US company Wafer World.

They also produce less noise than silicon devices, especially at high operating frequencies, making them useful in radars and radio communication devices, satellites and LEDs, Wafer World says.

Gallium at 99.99% purity in China was last assessed at $245 a kilo. China's germanium ingot price was last seen at $1,264.

In 2010, China restricted export quotas of rare earths to Japan following a territorial dispute between the countries, sending prices of rare earths soaring and Japan scrambling to find other sources of supply. Beijing said at the time the curbs were based on environmental concerns.

Rare earth magnets are used in wind turbines, electric vehicles and defence applications like laser guided missiles.

