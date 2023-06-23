Government publishes legislation for windfall tax on energy companies 

Government publishes legislation for windfall tax on energy companies 

The Government plans to pass the Bill through the Oireachtas after the summer recess. 

Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 16:08
Ronan Smyth

The Government has published new legislation to introduce a windfall tax as well as revenue caps on energy generation companies that have been making massive profits since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine last year.

On Friday, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan published the Energy (Windfall Gains in the Energy Sector) (Temporary Solidarity Contribution) Bill 2023.

Between the two measures, the department estimates that it could raise between €280m and €600m. 

That includes between €200m and €450m will be raised from the “temporary solidarity contribution” with between €80m and €150m raised through the revenue caps.

This money will in turn be put towards financial supports to households and businesses affected by high energy prices or used to support investment in areas such as renewable energy. 

Budgetary process

The Government will determine how best to distribute these proceeds later this year as part of the budgetary process.

Mr Ryan said the intention is to bring the bill to Government next month and pass it through the Oireachtas after the summer recess.

The contribution will be calculated based on a portion of a company’s taxable profits. 

Profits which are 20% above the baseline will be exempt from the contribution with all subsequent profits subject to a 75% tax.

The baseline will be the average taxable profits for the company for the period 2018 to 2021.

The contribution will be administered by the Revenue Commissioners.

The bill will also introduce a cap on market revenues. Oil-fired and coal-fired generation is at least €180 per MWh which is high enough to collect windfall gains while ensuring this generation continues to operate and provide security of supply.

The cap stands at €120 per MWh for wind and solar. The cap will be administered by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

The timelines for companies to make formal declarations and payments to the CRU will be adjusted when the Bill is enacted later this year.

However, the provisional dates are November 30 for the submission of formal declaration, and December 31 for payment.

More in this section

Government revenue 'highly exposed' to profitability of small number of companies Government revenue 'highly exposed' to profitability of small number of companies
Nama to return €4.25bn to the Exchequer by the end of 2023 Nama to return €4.25bn to the Exchequer by the end of 2023
Ulster Bank loses tracker mortgage appeal case Ulster Bank loses tracker mortgage appeal case
windfall tax#Energy Prices
<p>In 2021 27% of Inward FDI positions were pass-through investments which can be defined as foreign multinationals investing in their Irish affiliates which then subsequently invest in another economy. Pic: Larry Cummins.</p>

Irish foreign direct investment reaches €1,217bn

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd