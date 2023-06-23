Government revenue 'highly exposed' to profitability of small number of companies

Corporation tax receipts have left State revenue subject to the profitability and decision-making of a handful of companies in the pharmaceutical and technology sector, Central Bank Governor, Gabriel Makhlouf has warned the Government.

In a pre-budget letter to the Minister of Finance, Mr Makhlouf warned that excess receipts should not be used to fund permanent increases in spending, with this year's budget expected to produce a deficit despite a record €22bn in corporation tax receipts last year.

"These tax receipts leave the revenue base of what is now the State's second largest tax head highly exposed to the decisions and profitability of a very small number of companies."

Domestically-driven inflation

"Headline inflation in Ireland has passed its peak, however, broad inflationary pressures remain pronounced," said Mr Makhlouf.

Excluding food and energy, the Governor said inflation will continue to rise throughout 2023, warning that if domestically-driven inflation exceeds that of the Euro area, the relative cost of living and doing business here could become a 'more severe constraint' on achieving sustainable growth.

“Fiscal policy has a role to play in ensuring that excessively high inflation does not become embedded in the Irish economy,” said Mr Maklouf, urging the Government to stick to a 5% spending rule when funding additional tax cuts or expenditure in this year's budget.

To avoid overheating, Mr Makhlouf urged the government to adopt a "neutral" stance on monetary policy in the short term, recommending a "readiness to move to a tighter stance that currently envisages" by the middle of the decade.

The Governor added that constraints arising from record-low unemployment and the wider economy could put it at risk of overheating, urging the Government not to use fiscal policy to further stimulate demand.

As job vacancies outstrip labour supply, wage growth is expected to pick up in 2023, with the Central Bank estimating wages to rise by more than 6% this year as the Governor urges the Government to not stimulate demand any further.

Interest rates

In his letter, Mr Makhlouf warned that inflation has remained too high for too long, adding that the ECB's policy rates will need to be brought to levels "sufficiently restrictive," to return to price growth of 2%.

Rising by 400 basis points in less than a year, ECB policymakers are already considering a ninth interest rate hike as part of its aggressive campaign to combat high inflation. Mr Makhlouf said that future decisions will continue to depend on their assessments, the results of which "are still likely ahead of us."

The Governor did however note the positive transmission effects, pointing to falling lending volumes and rising rates for businesses and households.

"The economy and the public finances have weathered significant challenges in recent years," said the Central Bank Governor.

To support near-term stability and medium-to-long-term resilience, Mr Makhlouf said that choices needed to be made to protect against overheating, promote sustainable growth in living standards and ensure inflation does not become embedded to the detriment of households and businesses.

"Both near and long-term objectives point to the potential benefits of considering measures to increase government revenue as a share of national income by the middle of the decade."

"This could help contain inflationary pressures, allow the State to support those most vulnerable, address infrastructure gaps and enable a more positive adjustment of the economy as a whole the emerging realities of climate change, aging and digitalisation."