New bi-weekly Aer Lingus service announced for Shannon Airport

A new Aer Lingus service to Paris has been announced for Shannon Airport which will see flights travel bi-weekly to Charles de Gaulle.

The new service will kick off from the 22nd of September and run until January 7th 2024 before taking a short break and recommencing on March 14th to October 29th 2024.

The announcement follows a string of new routes introduced at the airport, with flights to Naples and Porto also recently announced as part of its summer schedule this year.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of the Shannon – Paris Charles de Gaulle route with Shannon Airport, and are very much looking forward to welcoming thousands of passengers from the region," Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus Chief Executive.

“We expect it to be a high-demand route for passengers in the region, whether they are travelling for leisure, business or major sporting events, as is the case this autumn with Ireland competing in the Rugby World Cup."

Chief executive of Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine called the new service "a massive boost" for the airport, adding that it will be timed to allow for passengers travelling from Paris to connect onwards from Shannon to New York JFK and Boston via Aer Lingus.

"The more people using our services, the more confidence it will give airlines to look at expansion, which result in days like today.”

The new launch comes in time for the Rugby World Cup later this year in France, with the service marking the first time in 12 years that Shannon will provide a service to Charles de Gaulle, which is one of Europe’s busiest airports serving 119 countries worldwide.