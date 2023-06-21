Fall of 5% in Irish exports marks first decline in a decade

A decrease of 5% across all categories of Irish exports marks the State's first decline in trade in almost a decade, with pharmaceutical products seeing the largest dip in foreign demand.

Totalling €66bn in the first four months of 2023, new figures from the Central Statistics Office show the decline was primarily driven by a €5bn fall in exports of medical and pharmaceutical products, followed by a €1.5bn drop in electrical machinery and equipment.

In April of this year, seasonally adjusted exports dropped by €300m to €16.3bn. When unadjusted, goods exports fell by €2.1bn to €15.1bn in the period. At the same time, imports rose by 11%, despite a 9% fall in goods coming from Great Britain, with the largest decrease coming from mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials which fell by 43%.

Furthermore, exports to Great Britain fell by 22% alone in the month of April, with exports to the US dropping by just under a quarter.

The fall is the first since the end of 2013 and follows a record year for exports in 2022 which saw trade reach €208bn, an increase of more than €42bn year-on-year.

Despite a 5% drop, exports in the first four months of 2023 were €13bn higher than the same period in 2021, with latest figures still reflecting high levels of international trade.

According to the CSO's latest GDP figures, the Current Account of the Balance of Payments recorded a surplus of €13.8bn in flows with the rest of the world in Q1 2023, a dis-improvement of €3.2bn compared with the recorded in Q1 2022.

The EU accounted for 43% of total goods exports in April 2023, reflecting €6.4bn of which €2.1bn went to Belgium, €1.3bn went to the Netherlands and €1bn went to Germany.