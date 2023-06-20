Number of homes to rent in Mid-West halved in less than a year

The number of homes available to rent in the Mid-West has almost halved in less than a year, with just 91 properties on offer across Limerick, Clare and Tipperary last month.

Down from more than 170 in August 2022, new figures released by Limerick Chamber found that prices have climbed steadily upwards as supply has diminished, with the average rent rising to €1,435 across the three counties.

In Limerick, prices averaged €1,650 per month, with just 44 residential homes to rent in May, with rent prices rising to more than €1,900 in the city where 18 properties were available.

In Clare, just 23 homes were available to rent at an average price of €1,450, with Tipperary offering 24 properties to rent at an average price of €1,035 per month.

In addition, Clare had a less concentrated availability of homes when compared to Limerick and Tipperary, with options spread across the county.

Across the three counties, there were no student homes to rent, with just two executive homes on offer with average rent exceeding €3,500.

However, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary all exhibited increases in the number of short-term rental properties on offer, with Limerick Chamber adding that this was typical for this time of year as students leave college accommodation during the summer months.

Submitting their Budget 2024 report earlier this month, Limerick Chamber warned the current housing situation was a 'significant threat' to businesses, calling on the government to increase its targets for affordable housing in the next Budget.

Last year, Limerick delivered almost 800 homes, however, just 43% of these transactions were from owner-occupiers, with the chamber estimating a need of around 2,400 homes annually for Limerick.

“A shortage of skilled workers coupled with a drought of affordable housing is creating the perfect storm for employers,” said Limerick Chamber chief executive, Dee Ryan, adding that shortages are "inhibiting the attraction and retention of workers and impacting on employee’s quality of life."