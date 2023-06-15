European Central Bank's main interest rate rises to 4% following further quarter percent hike

The European Central Bank (ECB) has introduced a 0.25% interest rate hike at its latest monetary policy meeting as the Euro Area continues to grapple with sticky core inflation.

The hike is the eighth interest rate increase introduced in less than a year to combat rising prices, with the ECB raising rates by a total of 4% since last summer.

The increase is believed to be the bank’s penultimate rate hike as part of its ongoing campaign to tackle continued price increases, with many policymakers already signalling support for a further 0.25% hike in July.

The latest increase will see the ECB’s deposit rate lifted to 3.5%, with calls already for Irish banks to reflect these decisions in the saving and deposit rates offered to consumers.

The announcement follows a cooling in the annual pace of Irish inflation, which fell to 5.4% in May, according to Eurostat. However, inflation across the Euro Area remains at 6.1%, driven largely by Slovakia, Latvia and Estonia where the rate of inflation exceeds 11%.

Removing volatile items such as food and energy, prices across the Eurozone have remained sticky, with several ECB policymakers citing core inflation in their support for an eighth interest rate hike.

Despite this, core inflation in May fell to a 4-month low, decreasing by 0.3% since April, leading analysts to show support for a slowdown in the most aggressive interest rate hiking campaign in the ECB’s history.

The latest interest rate hike - bringing the ECB’s main refinancing rate to 4% - will leave around 200,000 tracker mortgages exposed, with recent Central Bank of Ireland data from earlier this year showing the majority of new mortgage agreements being fixed-term amidst continued interest rate volatility.

Speaking on the hike, head of credit at MyMortgages.ie, Joey Sheahan called the rate hike "another blow to mortgage holders, particularly those on tracker rates."