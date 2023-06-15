European Central Bank's main interest rate rises to 4% following further quarter percent hike

The increase is the ECB's eighth interest rate hike in its aggressive campaign to tackle inflation
European Central Bank's main interest rate rises to 4% following further quarter percent hike

The President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 13:16
Emer Walsh

The European Central Bank (ECB) has introduced a 0.25% interest rate hike at its latest monetary policy meeting as the Euro Area continues to grapple with sticky core inflation.

The hike is the eighth interest rate increase introduced in less than a year to combat rising prices, with the ECB raising rates by a total of 4% since last summer.

The increase is believed to be the bank’s penultimate rate hike as part of its ongoing campaign to tackle continued price increases, with many policymakers already signalling support for a further 0.25% hike in July.

The latest increase will see the ECB’s deposit rate lifted to 3.5%, with calls already for Irish banks to reflect these decisions in the saving and deposit rates offered to consumers.

The announcement follows a cooling in the annual pace of Irish inflation, which fell to 5.4% in May, according to Eurostat. However, inflation across the Euro Area remains at 6.1%, driven largely by Slovakia, Latvia and Estonia where the rate of inflation exceeds 11%.

Removing volatile items such as food and energy, prices across the Eurozone have remained sticky, with several ECB policymakers citing core inflation in their support for an eighth interest rate hike.

Despite this, core inflation in May fell to a 4-month low, decreasing by 0.3% since April, leading analysts to show support for a slowdown in the most aggressive interest rate hiking campaign in the ECB’s history.

The latest interest rate hike - bringing the ECB’s main refinancing rate to 4% - will leave around 200,000 tracker mortgages exposed, with recent Central Bank of Ireland data from earlier this year showing the majority of new mortgage agreements being fixed-term amidst continued interest rate volatility.

Speaking on the hike, head of credit at MyMortgages.ie, Joey Sheahan called the rate hike "another blow to mortgage holders, particularly those on tracker rates."

More in this section

Irish exports to Arab countries exceeds €688m in first three months of 2023 Irish exports to Arab countries exceeds €688m in first three months of 2023
Surge in industrial production in Ireland leads to eurozone upswing Surge in industrial production in Ireland leads to eurozone upswing
Mortgage loan, Irish mortgage interest rates jump in April as ECB prepares further hikes
Woman taking out money from wallet

ESRI: Removing tax cliff edges could improve work incentives  

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd