As demand for Irish products rises, exports to Algeria increased by 153% in the first three months of 2023, with a 97% rise in Qatar and a 76% increase in Lebanon
Irish exports to Arab countries exceeds €688m in first three months of 2023

With a population of around 36 million, Saudi Arabia remains the largest importer of Irish goods out of all Arab states. Picture David Creedon

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 13:10
Emer Walsh

Following a record year for exports, Irish trade with middle eastern countries has skyrocketed in the first three months of 2023.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show Ireland exported more than €688m worth of goods to Arab countries between January and March this year, with Bord Bia reporting a 15% surge in food and drink exports to middle eastern countries during the same period.

As demand for Irish products skyrocket, exports to Algeria increased by 153% in the first three months of 2023, with a 97% rise in Qatar and a 76% increase in Lebanon.

With a population of around 36 million, Saudi Arabia remains the largest importer of Irish goods out of all Arab states, with exports rising by a further 21% in the first quarter of 2023, equating to around €235m worth of goods.

Up from just under €195m a year prior, rising exports were driven heavily by demand for essential oils, perfume materials, pharmaceuticals and inorganic chemicals.

Similarly in Qatar, notable increases in trade activity were driven by power-generating machinery and equipment as well as pharmaceuticals and essential oils. Bird eggs and dairy products were the most popular exports to Algeria, with a more than 150% rise in trade equating to more than €26m worth of Irish goods.

As demand rises, Irish businesses have been repeatedly urged to consider exporting to the region, citing competitive prices and a growing population among the 22 Arab states.

Internationally, Ireland's Current Account of the Balance of Payments recorded a surplus of €13.8 billion in flows with the rest of the world in Q1 2023, despite a 1.9% drop in exports, a decrease equating to just under €1bn.

