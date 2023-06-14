Irish mortgage interest rates jump in April as ECB prepares further hikes

Irish mortgage interest rates jumped by 0.9% during April and are expected to climb even further as the European Central Bank (ECB) meets on Thursday to decide on additional rate increases as it tries to stem inflation.

According to the latest figures from the Central Bank of Ireland, the average interest rates on new Irish mortgages at the end of April was 3.63% — which is 0.9% higher compared to March and 0.86% higher compared to the same period last year.

Interest rates are now at their highest level since the middle of 2017.

During the same period, the average mortgage interest rates in the eurozone increased by 0.6%. Ireland now has the fifth lowest mortgage interest rates in the eurozone, with Malta, France, Spain, and Belgium all having lower rates.

Latvia has the highest average rate in the eurozone at 5.75%, followed by Lithuania at 5.34%, and Estonia at 5.16%.

This data comes as the ECB is due to meet on Thursday to decide on whether interest rates should rise again. A 0.25% increase is widely expected as inflation remains high, further heaping pressure on mortgage-holders.

Another rate increase of 0.25% is expected in July.

Daragh Cassidy of mortgage broker bonkers.ie said the increasing rates from the ECB over the past few months is now showing up in the Central Bank figures.

He said the main banks in Ireland have been slow in passing on the increases to customers, however, this “this ‘generosity’ has largely come at the expense of savers”.

Anyone who applies for a mortgage today will generally be faced with higher rate options.”

The Central Bank data also shows the total volume of new mortgage agreements amounted to €797m during April, a 9% increase on March and a 32% increase compared to April 2022.

Renegotiated mortgages totalled €355m in April, compared to €427m in March.

The average interest rate given back to savers with money in overnight deposit accounts stands at 0.03% amongst the three pillar banks. Interest rates on new deposit savings accounts with agreed maturity stands at 1.59%.

The eurozone average is 2.27%.

Mr Cassidy said savings rates in Ireland were “still poor” and the best rate in Irish banks is just 2% being offered by AIB.

“Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB only pay a maximum of 1.5%. However deposit rates over 3.5% are now available from some banks in Europe,” he said.

“In essence, savers are subsidising mortgage holders. Whether that’s right will differ vastly depending on whether you talk to a mortgage holder or someone with big savings of course.”