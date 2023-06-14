Irish mortgage interest rates jump in April as ECB prepares further hikes

Interest rates now at their highest level since the middle of 2017
Irish mortgage interest rates jump in April as ECB prepares further hikes

The average new mortgage rate during April is 3.63%, an increase of 0.9% compared to March. 

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 11:55
Ronan Smyth

Irish mortgage interest rates jumped by 0.9% during April and are expected to climb even further as the European Central Bank (ECB) meets on Thursday to decide on additional rate increases as it tries to stem inflation.

According to the latest figures from the Central Bank of Ireland, the average interest rates on new Irish mortgages at the end of April was 3.63% — which is 0.9% higher compared to March and 0.86% higher compared to the same period last year.

Interest rates are now at their highest level since the middle of 2017.

During the same period, the average mortgage interest rates in the eurozone increased by 0.6%. Ireland now has the fifth lowest mortgage interest rates in the eurozone, with Malta, France, Spain, and Belgium all having lower rates.

Latvia has the highest average rate in the eurozone at 5.75%, followed by Lithuania at 5.34%, and Estonia at 5.16%.

This data comes as the ECB is due to meet on Thursday to decide on whether interest rates should rise again. A 0.25% increase is widely expected as inflation remains high, further heaping pressure on mortgage-holders.

Another rate increase of 0.25% is expected in July.

Daragh Cassidy of mortgage broker bonkers.ie said the increasing rates from the ECB over the past few months is now showing up in the Central Bank figures.

He said the main banks in Ireland have been slow in passing on the increases to customers, however, this “this ‘generosity’ has largely come at the expense of savers”.

Anyone who applies for a mortgage today will generally be faced with higher rate options.” 

The Central Bank data also shows the total volume of new mortgage agreements amounted to €797m during April, a 9% increase on March and a 32% increase compared to April 2022.

Renegotiated mortgages totalled €355m in April, compared to €427m in March.

The average interest rate given back to savers with money in overnight deposit accounts stands at 0.03% amongst the three pillar banks. Interest rates on new deposit savings accounts with agreed maturity stands at 1.59%.

The eurozone average is 2.27%.

Mr Cassidy said savings rates in Ireland were “still poor” and the best rate in Irish banks is just 2% being offered by AIB.

“Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB only pay a maximum of 1.5%. However deposit rates over 3.5% are now available from some banks in Europe,” he said.

“In essence, savers are subsidising mortgage holders. Whether that’s right will differ vastly depending on whether you talk to a mortgage holder or someone with big savings of course.”

Read More

'More to go' when it comes to increases in saving deposit rates

More in this section

Euro coins. Euro money. Euro currency. 'More to go' when it comes to increases in saving deposit rates
Majority of SMEs confident about economy for rest of the year, survey shows Majority of SMEs confident about economy for rest of the year, survey shows
FILE PHOTO The High Court has seen four cases brought against the State from women sent to give birth in Mother and Baby homes. Dublin hotel said it lost €1.5m in first covid wave
Interest ratesMortgagesOrganisation: European Central Bank
<p>Large multinationals have a distortive effect on Irish economic data.</p>

Surge in industrial production in Ireland leads to eurozone upswing

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd