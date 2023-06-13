Renter of taxi plates and waste management company among latest list of tax defaulters

A renter of taxi plates and a Longford waste management company are among those appearing on the latest tax defaulters list published by Revenue.

Topping the list was Mulleady's Limited with settlements exceeding €828,000. The company, with an address at Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Co Longford was in the business of waste management. It was the subject of a Revenue investigation case for the under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC. The made up of €413k in taxes, €291k in interest and €124k in penalties.