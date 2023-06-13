Renter of taxi plates and waste management company among latest list of tax defaulters

A renter of taxi plates and a Longford waste management company are among those appearing on the latest tax defaulters list published by Revenue.
Topping the list was Mulleady's Limited with settlements exceeding €828,000. The company, with an address at Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Co Longford was in the business of waste management. It was the subject of a Revenue investigation case for the under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC. The made up of €413k in taxes, €291k in interest and €124k in penalties.
The case is one of 19 published by Revenue, with total settlements of more than €7.3m, with all but one exceeding €100,000 of which three exceeded €800,000.
The second-largest settlement was from company director, Thomas Foley of St Anne's, Green Lane, Co. Carlow for an audit case of which there was an under-declaration of Income Tax and Capital Gains Tax. The €809k, which was paid, consisted of €374k in tax, €323k in interest, and €112kin penalties.
The third settlement to exceed €800,000 was from tyre wholesaler, Barne Accessories Limited. The company, with an address at Barne, Glenbawn, Clonmel Co. Tipperary had a settlement of €802k in an audit case for the under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT. It was made up of €445k in tax, €237k in interest and €119k in penalties.
Karl John Murphy, a renter of taxi plates with an address of 41 Willow Park Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11 had a settlement of €199k in an investigation case for the under-declaration of income tax. It was made up of €94k in tax, €54k in interest and €50k in penalties.
Revenue also published details of 85 prosecutions that were pursued in court that included 41 failures to file a tax return and failure to produce books and records, 22 cases of misuse of marked mineral oil and 18 cases of excise offences for tobacco smuggling, illegal selling of tobacco and possession of untaxed tobacco for sale.