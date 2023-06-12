House building activity improves slightly in May

Housing output improved slightly in May as market demand increased and pressures on supply and prices eased somewhat, but remains in contraction territory, a leading monthly survey suggested.

The survey by BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland showed that output expanded in the commercial part of construction, which includes offices and industrial buildings, and fell for civil engineering.

“As confirmed by recent census statistics, Ireland’s population continues to rise strongly, generating a natural demand for homes and logistics buildings which serve the supply-chain needs of a growing population,” said John McCartney, director and head of research at BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland.

“While still rising, input costs are doing so at their slowest rate since August 2020. The combination of these dynamics is giving rise to greater optimism about construction viability,” he continued.

New orders

The survey, which is based on purchasing managers working in the industry, also showed building firms are ramping-up to be busier, with new orders and input purchases increasing for the fourth month in-a-row, and employment rising for the fifth successive month.

Purchasing activity similarly increased for the fourth month in a row.

“Anecdotal evidence suggested that while there was some improvement in the operation of supply chains, vendors faced labour shortage issues,” according to the survey.

The overall index for Irish construction posted a reading of 49.4 where a reading of 50 marks the difference between construction output expanding or contracting in the month.

At a reading of 45.4, housing activity posted a modest increase in May compared with 42.8 in April.

Commercial activity posted a reading of 53.7 in the month, up from 51.4, while civil engineering contracted to 43.9 in May compared to a reading of 46.4 in April.

“Looking to the year ahead, Irish constructors were positive in their outlook for activity over the coming 12 months.

"In fact, firms registered the second-strongest degree of confidence since February 2022,” the survey said.

The survey said the main opportunities for growth included sustained pick-up in market demand, a boost in development activity, and higher volumes of renewable energy projects.