Limerick Chamber calls for increase in affordable housing targets to tackle "drought" of housing for workers 

Launching Limerick Chamber’s submission for Budget 2024 on Friday, Chamber Chief Executive Dee Ryan said that a shortage of affordable housing is “inhibiting attraction and retention of workers and impacting on employee’s quality of life”.
Chief Executive Dee Ryan and Chief Economist Seán Golden, launching Limerick Chamber's submission for Budget 2024.

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 13:00
Ellen O'Regan

Limerick Chamber has called for government to increase its targets for affordable housing in the next budget, as employers are concerned about the “drought” of housing to attract and retain workers.

“A shortage of skilled workers coupled with a drought of affordable housing is creating the perfect storm for employers,” she said.

“News of jobs announcements and investment have been warmly welcomed but employers are concerned about capacity to house workers. While Government focus on social housing targets has been understandable and justified we are calling for an equal emphasis to be placed on affordable housing delivery,” she added.

The largest business representative body in the Mid-West, Limerick Chamber has around 400 member organisations across Limerick, Clare and Tipperary, supporting approximately 50,000 jobs.

President of Limerick Chamber, Miriam O’Connor, said that the next budget must also introduce measures and cost of living supports to attract Irish diaspora to return to Ireland, as well as retain Irish graduates in the workforce.

“Irish educated and trained doctors, nurses, teachers and Gardaí are amongst the best trained and sought after in the world. The loss of these highly skilled frontline workers is having an immediate and direct impact on our healthcare, education and policing systems, which are all struggling to meet the demands of our growing population,” she said.

Chief Economist for Limerick Chamber, Seán Golden, said that the challenge for government in the upcoming budget will be to “balance doing enough to address the current cost environment while also addressing key infrastructural gaps and providing a return for tax payers in the form of wrap around supports.” 

He suggested that one way to ease cost-of-living burdens for workers would be to index income tax, to “provide a fairer tax system for employees and help to reduce wage demands and competitiveness for employers”.

In its Budget submission, ‘Our People, Our Place, Our Future’, Limerick Chamber also called for investment in capital projects to “support development of economic opportunities in the near future” including Floating Offshore Wind from Ireland’s Atlantic coast.

