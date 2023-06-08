ISIF to commit €65m to Al Gore-founded climate fund

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund has committed €65m to Just Climate, an investment company backed by former US Vice President, Al Gore.

Aiming to address the net zero challenge at scale, ISIF, along with the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund and Harvard Management Company has become founding investors of Just Climate’s inaugural Climate Assets Fund I.

Announcing the successful closure of the fund today, Just Climate said it had exceeded its $1bn target, raising $1.5bn in institutional capital to invest in projects and ventures to radically reduce or remove emissions.

Still under the management of the NTMA, the ISIF invests on a commercial basis to support economic activity and employment in Ireland.

The fund focuses on areas such as housing and green transition, along with Irish business, food and agriculture. As of 2021, the fund stood at €14.5bn, €9.6bn of which comprised the discretionary portfolio, with the remaining €4.8bn accounting for the directed portfolio - primarily for public policy investments.

Announcing its most recent investment, the ISIF said it is making this investment "in line with its commitment to invest €1bn in climate projects over a five-year period. It is well on the way to achieving this, with circa €500m committed to date."

According to the fund, the partnership with Just Climate and the Generation team will provide significant leverage to ISIF, connecting Ireland and ISIF investees into a network of global climate investors and an opportunity set that will help Ireland transition its economy to Net Zero.

"ISIF sees this as a real opportunity to accelerate the transition to Net Zero – not just in Ireland but world-wide," said Paul Saunders, Head of Climate at ISIF.

"We believe this initiative is a major step forward in sustainable investing and increasing the capital available to target high-impact areas in the shift to a low-carbon economy.

"As Ireland’s sovereign development fund with a significant ambition to address the climate challenge and a mandate that aligns with this platform, we are proud to be a part of it.”