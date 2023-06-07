Sharp rise in accommodation fraud as vulnerability exacerbated by housing shortages

With growing awareness and further engagement among financial institutions, instances of fraud have fallen by more than a third in the past year, with all but one type seeing notable decreases.

New data shows incidents of accommodation fraud have increased sharply, with a rising number of people feeling vulnerable to financial crime in the midst of an ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Continued housing shortages and a record 12,259 people in homelessness, those attempting to secure accommodation have been some of the hardest hit by fraudsters, with criminals often targeting those most desperate to find housing.

In total, reports of accommodation fraud have risen by more than 38% annually, with 382 separate incidents being reported to an Garda Síochána in 2022.

Furthermore, incidents of such fraud have trended sharply upwards since its introduction to Garda Pulse reports in 2019, rising by 65% in the last four years in tandem with a worsening housing crisis.

Usually peaking during the August/September period as the academic year commences, accommodation fraud involves rental and advance fee scams, whereby lump sums are paid in the form of deposits or rent, while previously agreed accommodation is never provided.

Last September, a French student attending University College Cork was defrauded of more than €3,000, with Gardai at the time warning young people to be extra vigilant following €60,000 being stolen from victims in Cork city alone.

During parliamentary questions raised by Sinn Féin TD, Pearse Doherty, Minister of Justice, Helen McEntee provided figures from an Garda Síochána reporting 10,040 instances of fraud in 2022, down from more than 15,000 just a year earlier, reflecting a decrease of 33%. However, incidents have trended steadily upwards since records for economic crime began in 2019 when just 5,160 incidents were reported.

As a result, resources provided to Garda National Economic Bureau have increased by more than 21% since the end of 2020, with funding of more than €2bn aiming to add 400 new Garda staff members overall by the end of 2023.

In 2021, the Department of Justice commissioned the Hamilton Report, which focused on implementing reforms to tackle economic crime and corruption.

"Two and half years later, the Government is yet to publish a multi-annual plan to tackle economic crime and fraud," said Mr Doherty.

"This is not acceptable. Banks and An Garda Síochána still do not have a Shared Fraud Database to tackle fraud and protect consumers – this is despite banks repeatedly calling for it to be established. Government inaction is leaving citizens exposed."