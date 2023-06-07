Central Bank governor says rates will not fall quickly from peak

The European Central Bank has raised rates by a combined 375 basis points in the past year in the hope of taming inflation and Mr Makhlouf said two more small moves, in June and July, were probable.
Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland Gabriel Makhlouf. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 12:41
Conor Humphries

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf said that once eurozone interest rates hit their peak they will stay there a while, and questioned some market forecasts of cuts at the end of the year.

Mr Makhlouf said it would be a "question of judgement" whether there would be further rates hikes after the summer and he did not want to engage in speculation.

"I do think ... that once we've reached what I have described as the top of the ladder of increasing interest rates, they are likely to stay there for a while," Mr Makhlouf told journalists.

"Again I'm not going to say how long that will be, but I know some people in markets are pricing in cuts in rates at the end of the year and I'd be interested in how they are coming to those judgements," he said.

- Reuters

