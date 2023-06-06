Funds sector charity raises €1.8m for education programmes in Munster and South East

Irish funds industry charity basis.point has announced €1.8m in funding to support education programmes in the Munster and South East region.
The philanthropic initiative, supported by the funds and financial services industry, announced at an event in Cork on Thursday that it is on track to raise €2m in funding for the region by the end of the year, which will go towards supporting evidence-based educational programmes.
Edel O'Malley, CEO of basis.point, said that they are “proud to witness the growth and impact of the funds sector in Ireland, particularly in the Munster and South East regions”.
“By deepening our investment in programmes that support young people directly, we can enhance the life opportunities for young people experiencing disadvantage,” she said.
Speaking at the event, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath recognised the work of basis.point.
He said that “the principle that education is the key to breaking the poverty cycle and improving health, nutrition, and opportunities for all children throughout Ireland is one we can all concur with”, adding that “it takes real leadership and determination to put that into practical effect”.
The success of the financial services industry in the region was also highlighted at the event, as it was confirmed that over 1,800 people in Cork work in the sector, with more than 1,300 employed in financial roles in shared services and related financial firms.
The event took place in Fota Island Resort and was supported by BNY Mellon and Matheson, who were the main patrons of the proceedings.
