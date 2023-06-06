Funds sector charity raises €1.8m for education programmes in Munster and South East

Irish funds industry charity basis.point has announced €1.8m in funding to support education programmes in the Munster and South East region.

The philanthropic initiative, supported by the funds and financial services industry, announced at an event in Cork on Thursday that it is on track to raise €2m in funding for the region by the end of the year, which will go towards supporting evidence-based educational programmes.