Cost of living crisis pushing more holidaymakers to vacation abroad 

Vacation plans this year are expected to be significantly impacted by the ongoing cost of living crisis, with nearly half of prospective homebuyers planning on holidaying differently this summer.

Surveying more than 2,000 people, a report by MyHome.ie found that of those planning on one main holiday this year, only a third plan on taking it in Ireland, with rising hotel prices and the cost of living pushing more holidaymakers to cheaper alternatives abroad.

More than six in ten respondents had decided to travel outside of Ireland, saying that it represented better value than staying within the country. Increasing financial constraints have also forced almost 40% of people to alter their holiday accommodation plans, while 77% and 72% believe hotel prices and holiday home prices in Ireland, respectively, are more expensive now compared with previous years.

In addition, almost half of respondents preferred staying in a holiday home compared to a hotel, with MyHome.ie seeing a 36% rise in overall enquiries for holiday home listings year-on-year. According to respondents, Kerry, Galway and Donegal are the top three holiday destinations in Ireland.

“The cost of living crisis has had a significant impact on people for the past year, and now we are seeing that effect on the holiday market," said Managing Director of MyHome.ie, Joanne Geary.

"It is clear that many people feel priced out of the Irish holiday market this year, and many of them have had to adapt and be flexible in order to get a much-needed break.”

With continued high inflation adding increased financial restraints to consumers, wages have significantly lagged behind rising prices. With food prices still running 12.5% higher than a year earlier, official figures show the annual headline rate of Irish consumer price inflation was 5.4% in May.

However, weekly earnings rose by only 4.3% in the first three months of 2022, suggesting the squeeze on the living standards of most households is continuing.

While domestic tourism may suffer as the cost-of-living crisis persists, rising travel and transport costs will also add further costs to those opting to holiday abroad.

Just last week, Ryanair reported profits of over €1.4bn on the back of rising airfares and soaring demand, with passenger traffic expected to increase even further by 10%. The airline is also tipped to make €2bn in annual profits over the next few years, with chief executive, Michael O'Leary on course to securing a potential bonus of almost €100m, should he deliver on profits.