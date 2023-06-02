State and NatWest to sell €110.4m in Permanent TSB shares

Combined, the State and the UK Bank will offload 10% of PTSB following a surge in demand for the bank's shares
FILE PHOTO Permanent TSB has formally agreed to acquire €7.6 billion worth of assets from Ulster Bank Ireland

Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 08:29
Emer Walsh

The state and UK banking giant, NatWest will offload 10% of Permanent TSB onto the market following a surge in demand for the bank's stock.

Finance Minister, Michael McGrath announced on Friday the sale of €55.2m in Permanent TSB shares, reducing the States's shareholding in the bank to 57.4%. Natwest will also receive €55.2 from the sale, retaining an 11.7% stake in the bank.

Selling a 5% stake at €2.025 per share, the State's sale was carried out by placing shares in an accelerated book-building process to investors, carried out in tandem with NatWest Group plc.

This is the first time since the bank has re-entered the stock market that the state has sold shares. Having returned to the Irish stock exchange in 2015, Minister McGrath said it had not been possible to further reduce the state's ownership, adding that "a strong economy, careful stewardship and the successful acquisition of a sizeable portion of Ulster Bank’s business have transformed PTSB."

The minister continued by saying the transaction was met with "significant demand," from a wide number of local and international investors, with the deal improving liquidity as the state prepares for wider disposals in the coming years.

"We welcome the decision by the Minister for Finance and NatWest to dispose of shares in PTSB in accordance with the terms of a shareholder cooperation agreement," said PTSB chief executive, Eamonn Crowley.

"This is another important step in normalising the composition of our shareholder base and creating further liquidity in the Bank’s shares. Furthermore, it demonstrates market appetite to invest in PTSB following a period of transformational growth and supports our stated ambition to deliver value for the Irish taxpayer."

Last year, Permanent TSB announced its acquisition of mortgage loans from Ulster Bank, purchasing a huge chunk of the non-tracker mortgage loan book from Ulster Bank for €7.6bn. In addition, PTSB secured 25 branches from Ulster Bank, including the Wilton branch in Cork, Shannon in Co Clare, and Thurles in Co Tipperary.

