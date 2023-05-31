Unemployment falls to record low of 3.8%

The unemployment rate for men was 4.1% in May and was 3.4% for women, according to the CSO.
as unemployment declines, some sectors are struggling to find staff. This is becoming increasingly evident in hospitality. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 16:09
Cáit Caden

The Irish unemployment rate has fallen to a record low of 3.8% in May, or 103,300 people, as economy reaches full employment.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed the unemployment rate is down from a rate of 4.2% recorded a year earlier.

"These latest unemployment figures continue to impress but come as no surprise given the signals from business and consumer sentiment indicators that suggest recent economic concerns are beginning to fade,” said Andrew Webb, chief economist at Grant Thornton.

The latest figures reaffirm that Ireland has overall weathered the tech storm that has led to mass layoffs across the globe, especially in the US.

However, as unemployment declines, some sectors are struggling to find staff. This is becoming increasingly evident in hospitality.

“A slight note of caution is warranted as vacancy levels are starting to tail off, but overall, the labour market performance since the pandemic is a particular economic bright spot,” said Mr Webb.

The youth unemployment rate eased to 6.9% in May compared with 7.7% in April.

There was a decrease of 8,700 in the seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed in May compared to the same month last year.

