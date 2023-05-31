Food Innovation summit to be hosted in Cork following record year for industry exports

Hosted by Enterprise Ireland, the event will be attended by 200 leaders across Ireland's food sector
Food Innovation summit to be hosted in Cork following record year for industry exports

Speaking ahead of the event, Enterprise Ireland said the summit would highlight Ireland's innovation capacity within the food industry, with the sector now accounting for 29% of total employment in Enterprise Ireland-supported companies.

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 00:05
Emer Walsh

Exports across Ireland's food and sustainability sector increased by 23% in 2022, reaching €16.2bn and representing the highest-ever year-on-year level of growth in food and sustainability exports.

Among companies supported by Enterprise Ireland, €209m was invested in R&D activities in 2022, with 170 businesses spending more than €100,000.

The new figures are being highlighted today in front of 200 leaders across Ireland's food sector at Enterprise Ireland's flagship Food Innovation Summit. Taking place in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, the event will be attended by key industry stakeholders, and is the first summit of its kind to take place in Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the event, Enterprise Ireland said the summit would highlight Ireland's innovation capacity within the food industry, with the sector now accounting for 29% of total employment in Enterprise Ireland-supported companies. In 2022, 63,858 people were employed in companies that Enterprise Ireland supports in the Food and Sustainability sector – an increase of 3% annually.

“Irish food businesses are a key contributor to the Irish economy, supporting thousands of jobs, and delivering sustainable prosperity throughout Ireland," said Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney. 

"The sustainable growth of the Food sector in Ireland hinges on increased investment in innovation, and the Government is committed to assisting Irish businesses in that vision." Also speaking ahead of the summit, Enterprise Ireland CEO, Leo Clancy said, “The significant 2022 export results for the sector are a testament to the innovation and resilience of the Irish food industry."

"While the record year-on-year increase in exports for the sector is influenced by inflation, most notably in the dairy industry, these very positive results demonstrate the continued strength of Irish food products and services in global markets."

Last year was a record-breaking year for Irish trade, with the value of Irish good exports in 2022 rising to €208bn. According to the CSO, 2022 figures represent a €42bn increase compared to 2021.

With sustainability a key theme, the summit will include panel discussions on topics of healthy nutrition and sustainable food manufacturing and will feature contributions from the Food Safety Authority, the EPA and Teagasc. Enterprise Ireland is also hosting an inaugural Food and Drink Start-Up event today co-located and run concurrently in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

More in this section

Joe Biden Shares and crude oil spin as US debt deal faces first test by right-wing Congress    
Glimmer of hope ECB won't need to chase rates much higher Glimmer of hope ECB won't need to chase rates much higher
Detail of a man shopping in supermarket Grocery price inflation still running at over 16%
<p>A Ryanair Boeing 737 prepares to depart for London Stansted at dawn in Cork Airport, Cork, Ireland. - Picture; David Creedon</p>

One-millionth passenger of 2023 to arrive in Cork Airport ahead of bank holiday weekend

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd