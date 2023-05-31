Food Innovation summit to be hosted in Cork following record year for industry exports

Exports across Ireland's food and sustainability sector increased by 23% in 2022, reaching €16.2bn and representing the highest-ever year-on-year level of growth in food and sustainability exports.

Among companies supported by Enterprise Ireland, €209m was invested in R&D activities in 2022, with 170 businesses spending more than €100,000.

The new figures are being highlighted today in front of 200 leaders across Ireland's food sector at Enterprise Ireland's flagship Food Innovation Summit. Taking place in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, the event will be attended by key industry stakeholders, and is the first summit of its kind to take place in Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the event, Enterprise Ireland said the summit would highlight Ireland's innovation capacity within the food industry, with the sector now accounting for 29% of total employment in Enterprise Ireland-supported companies. In 2022, 63,858 people were employed in companies that Enterprise Ireland supports in the Food and Sustainability sector – an increase of 3% annually.

“Irish food businesses are a key contributor to the Irish economy, supporting thousands of jobs, and delivering sustainable prosperity throughout Ireland," said Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney.

"The sustainable growth of the Food sector in Ireland hinges on increased investment in innovation, and the Government is committed to assisting Irish businesses in that vision." Also speaking ahead of the summit, Enterprise Ireland CEO, Leo Clancy said, “The significant 2022 export results for the sector are a testament to the innovation and resilience of the Irish food industry."

"While the record year-on-year increase in exports for the sector is influenced by inflation, most notably in the dairy industry, these very positive results demonstrate the continued strength of Irish food products and services in global markets."

Last year was a record-breaking year for Irish trade, with the value of Irish good exports in 2022 rising to €208bn. According to the CSO, 2022 figures represent a €42bn increase compared to 2021.

With sustainability a key theme, the summit will include panel discussions on topics of healthy nutrition and sustainable food manufacturing and will feature contributions from the Food Safety Authority, the EPA and Teagasc. Enterprise Ireland is also hosting an inaugural Food and Drink Start-Up event today co-located and run concurrently in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.