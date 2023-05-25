Consumers ramp up saving in response to cost of living pressures, report shows

Consumers felt the price pinch more post-Christmas as savings levels jumped dramatically compared to the same period a year ago, a new survey showed.

The Bank of Ireland Savings and Investment Index for Q1 found that the cost of living crisis remained a primary concern for consumers heading into 2023.

“The incidence of saving made a dramatic recovery in early 2023, as belts were tightened again after Christmas, a pattern that recurs annually. This year it reached its highest post pandemic level,” the survey said.

The survey also highlighted growing concerns around saving for retirement. In May 2020, 24% of respondents to a Bank of Ireland survey were concerned that they would find retirement difficult. This figure increased to 35% in February while 41% indicated they are either somewhat or completely unprepared financially for retirement.

“These survey results suggest that people are recognising that the euro in their pocket may not go as far in retirement as they had thought and concerns are clearly rising,” said Bernard Walsh, head of pensions and investments at Bank of Ireland.

The report is produced quarterly from a nationally representative sample of 1,000 consumers aged 16 years and above.

The findings echo last month’s Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Survey which showed many consumers are saving more but it also found that there have been marked and contrasting changes in the financial wellbeing of many Irish consumers in the past year.

“In the past year, there were significant increases at both ends of the spectrum-in the number of Irish consumers coping reasonably comfortably with their financial circumstances, but also in the number of financially stretched consumers who have reached the point where they would be entirely unable to manage a further financial mishap,” said economist Austin Hughes in the Credit Union survey.

This separate survey also showed there has been a clear increase in the proportion of consumers capable of dealing with a financial emergency with comparative ease. The most common response given by some 44% of consumers was that would handle such an emergency by drawing on their savings.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Ireland report also showed a record high incidence of investing in the first three months of the year but a record low investment amount.

“Our survey provides a mixed message, with a growing interest in investing – perhaps a reflection of the concerns about inflation,” said Kevin Quinn, chief investment strategist at Bank of Ireland.

“And yet there are concerns about the environment for investing – with the turmoil we have seen in recent weeks that is something likely to persist for some time,” he said.

Nearly half of the respondents to the survey said the current environment as a poor time to invest.

“Markets are already pricing in a mild recession in both the US and EU and we’ve said for a while that we believe that will keep markets volatile at the start of the year,” said Mr Quinn.

Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, officially entered recession today as it finally succumbed to the pressure of high inflation.

Gross domestic product fell by 0.3% in the first quarter of the year when adjusted for price and calendar effects, a second estimate from the statistics office showed on Thursday. This follows a decline of 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022. A recession is commonly defined as two successive quarters of contraction.

